Ant and Dec receive sad news as new show cancelled after one episode The pair have yet to speak out about the news

Ant and Dec previously announced the very exciting news that they were working on a new series, Street Car Showdown, but unfortunately the series has been shelved after filming the pilot episode, according to reports.

MORE: Ant and Dec tease I'm a Celebrity 2021 line-up with surprising comment

The show, which Ant and Dec revealed that they were “fascinated about” while growing up, would follow two teams of contestants who has to transform second-hand cars into racing cars in a ten-day window. At the time, Studio Lambert chief executive Stephen Lambert said: “We were delighted when Mitre asked us to work with them on developing Ant and Dec's fun, adrenalin-filled idea and producing it with them.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stars speak on red carpet at National TV Awards

The presenters added: "We have been fascinated with this world since we were teenagers in the North East and experienced car modders meeting up on Roker seafront in Sunderland to show off their creations."

MORE: The one reason why Denise Van Outen won’t be taking part in I’m a Celebrity 2021

MORE: I'm a Celebrity’s 2021 location confirmed - will the show return to Australia?

However, according to The Sun, the show won’t be progressing into a full series, with a source revealed that Ant and Dec weren’t able to appear on the show due to contractual obligations with ITV. HELLO! has reached out to Ant and Dec’s reps and BBC for comment.

Ant and Dec previously opened up about their excitement for the show

Although this is certainly disappointing news for the cheeky duo, the pair will have their hands full over the next few months as they will be returning to film the hit series, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. The show has no word on which celebrities will be taking part just yet, but ITV bosses have confirmed that they will be returning to the castle in Wales after struggling to return to Australia during the ongoing pandemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.