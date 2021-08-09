The one reason why Denise Van Outen won’t be taking part in I’m a Celebrity 2021 We can’t wait to see the Celebrity Gogglebox star do a Bushtucker Trial!

Denise Van Outen has opened up about taking part in I’m a Celebrity, and has admitted that she would love to be involved - but not in 2021.

The TV personality has revealed that while she would love to go into the Australian jungle, she’d prefer not to take part in the series while it is set in Wales. Chatting to The Sun, she explained: “I will do it at some point. I think I'm a Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do. I am a lot more jungle vibes than castle vibes, to be honest.”

WATCH: At Home with Denise Van Outen

Since Denise is turning 50 in 2024, we’ll see if she gets involved then! ITV has confirmed that the show will once again be taking place at Gwrych Castle due to COVID-19 concerns regarding the production heading Down Under.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: “We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the COVID situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there. I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”

Would you like to see Denise in the jungle?

Speaking about the castle, the Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, Dr Mark Baker, added: “I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost. We are all very excited to be working with the team again.”

