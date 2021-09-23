A Killing in Tiger Bay: where is Jeffrey Gafoor now? Jeffrey was refused parole in June 2021

A Killing in Tiger Bay is BBC Two’s latest true-crime documentary and looks at the horrific murder of Lynette White in 1988 - and the subsequent major miscarriage of justice after three innocent men were found guilty of the crime.

Following the investigation being reopened in 2000, new DNA findings confirmed that the actual killer was Jeffrey Gafoor, who subsequently confessed to the murder 15 years after killing Lynette in her home in Cardiff.

Where is Jeffrey Gafoor now?

Jeffrey was given a life sentence in 2003, after confessing that he killed Lynette following an argument over £30. He has been in prison ever since but received a shorter minimum tariff before being considered for parole than the three men who were wrongfully convicted due to pleading guilty.

Jeffrey is currently residing in an open prison, but, according to the Parole Board, is currently not suitable to be released as COVID restrictions have stopped him from making “as much progress as hoped”.

The 'Cardiff three's' false imprisonment sparked outrage

In June 2021, the document regarding the Parole hearing read: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody, and the other evidence presented in the dossier, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Gafoor was suitable for release.

"However, on assessing the benefits and risks of Mr Gafoor remaining in open conditions, the panel recommended that he should do so. He had made considerable efforts to address his areas of risk and had demonstrated steady progress. Mr Gafoor will be eligible for another parole review in due course.”

Lynette was killed in her home

The probation service also spoke about the release plan for Gafoor, telling ITV: "The panel concluded this outline plan was not ready to manage Mr Gafoor in the community at this stage. His probation officer advised that a gradual return to the community would be needed, using temporary releases to allow Mr Gafoor to be thoroughly tested and to accommodate to the eventual needs of release on life licence."

