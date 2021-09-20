We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway spent a day with families at the Disney Wish Experience, which is supported by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and is for children who missed out on fulfilling their Disney wish because of the pandemic.

The Good Morning Britain presenter looked flawless in a gorgeous floral knee-length coat that she had paired with a stunning orange top. The star also opted for a pair of jeans and a sparkly pair of trainers to complete the ensemble.

In several pictures shared from the event, Kate spoke to families, played games with them, and hopped onto a merry-go-around.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals public reaction to heartbreaking documentary

In a beautiful caption, the mum-of-two wrote: "Yesterday I had the most magical day at the Disney Wish Experience. I met some of the most inspiring and wonderful children and their families who not only live with huge challenges every day but for whom the pandemic has made life even harder.

"It was so wonderful to witness the extraordinary lengths Disney & Make A Wish have gone to make this a special day to give these families a desperately needed respite and time to just 'be'. Thank you to you all for letting me share your joy."

Fans' hearts melted at Kate's act of generosity, and one of the mums from one of the families she met commented: "Thank you for taking the time to speak to us yesterday with our daughter Olivia Kate it was lovely speaking to you, sending you and your family love xx."

Another fan said: "You are an absolutely beautiful human being Kate," while a third added: "Beautiful pictures and what a wonderful thing that these people do. And I absolutely love your coat Kate."

We also loved Kate's coat, and while we couldn't find the exact make, we did find this beautiful floral mac lookalike on J.D. Williams for £60.

Joe Browns Floral Mac, £60.00, J.D Williams

Kate's husband, Derek Draper, is recovering from coronavirus, in which doctors had to place him into an induced coma.

At Who Cares Wins awards, the star gave host Davina McCall an encouraging update on his progress, as she revealed: "We did some exercises together before I came out. A day at a time, but today's a good day. Thank you for asking, that's really kind of you."

The previous week saw Kate's emotional documentary, Finding Derek, win the award for Best Authored Documentary at the National Television Awards. Her incredibly moving show charted how she and her family coped when her husband Derek was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus.

