Kate Garraway has paid a heartfelt tribute to the "utterly breath-taking" work that nurses do every day during her appearance at the Who Cares Wins Awards.

During Sunday night's ceremony, the Good Morning Britain host was asked about her husband Derek Draper's recovery – and she gave viewers a promising update.

"He's had a good day today," she told host Davina McCall. "We did some exercises together before I came out. A day at a time, but today's a good day. Thank you for asking, that's really kind of you."

Derek, 54, was first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after he contracted coronavirus. He was then in intensive care for months before leaving hospital one year later, and now requires round-the-clock care at home.

Kate took to the stage to present the Best Nurse Award, and made sure she thanked the nurses for all their continued hard work during her speech.

"I'm here to talk about nurses. I mean, where do you begin, there is absolutely no doubt that everything nurses do every day is utterly breath-taking," she said.

Kate at the The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards

"But sometimes it's the little moments of thoughtfulness that make all the difference and it's one of those that's led to tonight's recipient being nominated."

The winner of the award was Jackie Brunton, a lead nurse in end of life and bereavement. The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards took place on Tuesday at London's Roundhouse and was aired on Channel 4 on Sunday.

The previous week saw Kate's emotional documentary, Finding Derek, win the award for Best Authored Documentary at the National Television Awards. Her incredibly moving show charted how she and her family coped when her husband Derek was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus.

