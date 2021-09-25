Who is Strictly's AJ Odudu? All you need to know The contestant works as a TV presenter

Strictly Come Dancing has a whole host of brilliant contestants this year and we can't wait to see them take to floor for the very first time on Saturday night. Many of the famous faces have been on TV before including presenter AJ Odudu, who is partnered with brand new professional recruit, Kai.

MORE: Strictly's Anton Du Beke breaks silence about unvaccinated pro dancers - as BBC releases official statement

But before AJ and Kai get ready to make their ballroom debut this weekend, you might want to know a little bit more about the TV star. Here's all the information you need on AJ Odudu…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing official trailer

AJ Odudu bio

AJ is a TV presenter who was born in Blackburn, Lancashire to Nigerian parents. After leaving school, AJ, who is one of eight children, went on to study English and Politics at Keele University. But it seems the 33-year-old decided a career in media and television was her passion.

AJ Odudu's career

Shortly after graduation, AJ began working as a reporter for BBC Blast based in Lancashire, but the 33-year-old soon moved into TV when she landed her first presenting stint for The Almost Perfect Guide to Life on BBC Two in 2009.

Between 2010 and 2013, AJ enjoyed adding many various hosting duties to her CV. She presented coverage for the Isle of Weight Festival on Sky Arts, and appeared on Channel 4's Comedy Lab.

But AJ's big break came in 2013 when she was chosen as a presenter on Big Brother's sister show, Bit on the Side, alongside Rylan Clark-Neal and Emma Willis, making her a household name in the process. More recently, she's appeared as a host on The Voice Kids, the revival of the Big Breakfast on Channel 4 and, of course, Strictly.

MORE: AJ Odudu left in 'agony' after intense Strictly rehearsal

MORE: AJ Odudu debuts spectacular garden makeover – exclusive

AJ Odudu will take to the floor with Kai this weekend

AJ Odudu's love life

There's not much known about AJ's love life and it seems the 33-year-old prefers to keep that element of her personal life private. However, she did open up about being single in an interview with the Mail Online last year, explaining the pandemic had affected her chances of dating.

"2020 is not the year for my love life," she began, adding: "I have been all alone, I didn't move back in with family, I didn't see anyone. I took it so seriously for months, so to come out of it still sane, I was really proud of myself!"

She continued: "It's so funny because I thought 'right this is the time I'm going to go on a date!' and then just as I was getting out there, lockdown two happened and now I'm just focused on work."

AJ Odudu's Instagram

You can follow AJ on Instagram @ajodudu to see stunning photos of the star, as well as keep up to date on her Strictly journey.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.