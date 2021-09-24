BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reveals surprising Strictly Come Dancing supporter We didn't see this coming!

Dan Walker will be taking to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom for the first time on Saturday night, and ahead of the big day he's revealed one of his surprise supporters.

The presenter is known for his role on BBC Breakfast, and this will have no doubt earned him an army of fans, including fellow contestant Sara Davies' mum. The businesswoman shared a clip to her Instagram Stories of her discussing the awkward moment.

In the clip, Sara revealed her mum had said to her: "'Is it alright if we vote for Dan as well?'" to which she responded: "No, mum," while her dance partner, Aljaz Skorjanec, giggled beside her.

WATCH: Louise Minchin is shocked as Dan Walker revealed as Strictly contestant

The Dragons' Den star added on her Stories: "Chatting on BBC Breakfast this morning about how my mam wants to vote for Dan Walker on the show…….. In fairness she's said it's an 'as well as' not an 'instead of' me vote! (She loves Dan!)"

Dan was thrilled with his new supporter, resharing Sara's clip and quipping: "Mums know best," he also added a "Thanks mum" sticker on his post.

Sara had added a poll on her post asking her followers if they thought it was a bit "weird" that her mum also wanted to back Dan, but they were divided with the results pretty evenly split.

Both Dan and Sara will be dancing on Saturday night's show, with Dan taking on the quickstep, while Sara will be tackling the difficult cha-cha-cha.

Dan was thrilled to learn of his new supporter

Earlier this week, the BBC Breakfast presenter melted hearts as he took his professional partner, Nadiya Bychkova to meet his children at his Sheffield home.

"I got the chance to show @nadiyabychkova around Sheffield a bit today after training," he told followers on Instagram. "She came to meet Sam at @capellihairsheffield - she's booked in for a few weeks' time - and she popped round for tea too!"

Dan, 44, continued: "Mrs Walker cooked something lovely & the kids (and Winnie) had a lovely time. #SheffieldIsSuper #Strictly."

The first image shows Dan and Nadiya in his local hair salon with hairdresser Sam stood in the background giving two thumbs up.

Dan is already forming a strong friendship with his dance partner

The second photo sees the dancer stood with her arms around Dan's three children - although their faces have been obscured. "What a great day! Thank you partner!"

Nadiya wrote in response to Dan's post. "Really enjoying Sheffield. Was super cool to meet Sam, cannot wait for my hair appointment.

"So lovely to meet Mrs Walker (what a delicious dinner) and my highlight was meeting the kids! Ahhh it just made my day! What a beautiful family! Thank you again."

