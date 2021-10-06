Chicago PD star Patrick John Flueger teases future for Ruzek and Burgess - exclusive Do you want to see these two back together?

Chicago PD star Patrick John Flueger has teased the possibility of a new love interest for his character Adam Ruzek, admitting that it would be an "interesting story device".

Ruzek and Officer Kim Burgess have been in an off-and-on romance for several years, ending an engagement and deciding ultimately to be friends. But the pair remained close, and Patrick told HELLO! that he views it as "a very different relationship to portray on network TV".

"It's two people who love each other and are trying to find their way, and sometimes they are more intimate than others, but it's a very adult relationship," he shared.

But Patrick acknowledges that at some point the pair have to move forward - whether together or separately - and the actor admitted: "I can't imagine what it would be like if someone else was introduced, if he dated a gal or she started dating a guy.

"I can't imagine that would go over very well with either characters but that's an interesting story device in that situation where they do try to figure out in fast forward."

Kim and Adam ended their engagement but remained close

As season nine continues, Ruzek has been seen staying with Burgess on her couch and helping to take care of her daughter Makayla following a terrifying attack on the mom-of-one.

He has been attempting to "strike a consistently supportive and yet not overbearing balance," says Patrick, and it's a new side of Ruzek that Patrick shares he is happy to see.

"Ruzek has more to live for, more responsibilities and that's more affecting him," he shares.

Season nine has seen Ruzek staying with Burgess

"Ruzek really wants to step up and he's realizing that being in the police isn't all there is.

"That was a big part of his life and he wanted to succeed in the job. Every time he jumps out of the car he is doing the best by the people he is trying to protect. But I think he is finally taking a step back - especially after what happened to Kim and him stepping up with Makayla.

"He sees what is important now."

One Chicago airs Wednesday on NBC at 8.7c

