Virgin River stars take break from season four filming for special reason - details Season four of the Netflix drama is currently being shot in Vancouver

Fans of Virgin River will be delighted to hear that filming for season four is well underway, following the news that the show has been renewed for not one but another two seasons.

But on Friday, the cast of the light-hearted Netflix drama decided to put a stop to production for a very important reason - it was Martin Henderson's birthday!

WATCH: Virgin River stars take break from filming to celebrate Martin Henderson's birthday

The actor, who plays Marine-turned-bartender Jack Sheridan in the hit series, celebrated his 47th birthday on 8 October. In the video posted on the official Virgin River Instagram account, the cast and crew can be seen surprising the actor as they burst into song before bringing out a birthday cake complete with candles. It was captioned: "Happy birthday!!! @martinhendersonofficial Have an amazing birthday!! We [heart emoji] you!"

Of course, followers flooded to the comment section with sweet birthday wishes for the TV star. "Happy Birthday Martin, I hope it's wonderful and fun filled!" one wrote.

Another added: "Happy Birthday! Many happy returns, hope you've had a fabulous day!"

Martin Henderson plays bartender Jack Sheridan in the Netflix series

However, others couldn't help but notice the rather unusual choice of cake. "Was that a giant pavlova?!?!?" one asked, while another speculated: "Is the cake supposed to look like a pizza..."

Last month, the future of the feel-good series was finally announced. In a rare move for the streaming platform, the two upcoming seasons were announced at the same time on 21 September, meaning that fans will have one less thing to worry about when season four hits screens.

Are you looking forward to season four of Virgin River?

There's no news when that will be yet, but given that filming is suspected to be ongoing until at least the end of the year, it's unlikely that it will arrive on Netflix this year.

However, fans should keep in mind that season three wrapped up production in December 2020 and was released in July 2021, meaning that there was only a six-month wait once filming ended.

Martin, along with Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley and more of your favourite Virgin River residents, are expected to return to reprise their roles in the new episodes.

It's believed that season four will also see the return of Annette O'Toole, who plays the town's resident busy body, Hope. The actress was notably absent from season three after the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for her to join the rest of the cast during filming in 2020.

