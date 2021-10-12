Exclusive: Jocko Sims opens up on New Amsterdam's 'network television first: I didn't see this coming' Will things get worse before they get better?

As New Amsterdam season four continues, fans have seen Jocko Sims' character Dr. Floyd Reynolds engaged in a romance with his colleague, Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner) who is in an open marriage.

MORE: NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

It's an entanglement rarely seen on network television, and one that Jocko is proud to be a part of, telling HELLO! that "this is uncharted territory for both of us, and network television and there is not much to grasp from" when they look for inspiration.

Loading the player...

WATCH: New Amsterdam season four: What will happen with Max and Helen?

Jocko "didn't see" Reynolds' storyline coming but admits that "Frances is very very good at calling me and making sure we have some sort of cohesive grasp moving into each scene".

"These characters tend to have gone back on what they said they were in pursuit of, she said 'I have permission to be with someone when my husband is out of town', well, her husband is in town and inches away from the man she is having this relationship with. And Reynolds wants a wholesome family and to be married and have kids, and that's not the case.

MORE: Grey's Anatomy star unveils dramatic transformation ahead of season 18

MORE: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark breaks down Eddie's shocking news and what happens to Buck next

"But we're having so much fun, and she is one of the best scene partners I've ever worked with. She has such a good grasp of what is going on and she's a damn good actor."

Jocko "didn't see" Reynolds' storyline

The story arc has seen Reynolds and Malvo circle each other since meeting in season three when she revealed after their first meeting that she was married.

Reynolds then found out that Malvo and her husband - Dr Claude Baptiste, Reynolds' boss - have a standing arrangement that when he is out of town they have an open marriage.

As for his friendship with Dr. Lauren Bloom, fans finally saw the two have a fun scene in episode two with Bloom offering advice to her friend, and Jocko admitted he also "loved this scene", teasing "we will see some more of that".

Bloom and Reynolds' friendship has evolved

"Their dynamic has evolved into something fun and beautiful, you see when he's perplexed and doesn't know what to do she is always there as a friend, and knows what to say.

"And the more complex his situation is, she is going to be enthralled - bringing that bag of popcorn and pulling up a chair."

New Amsterdam airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 9/8c

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox