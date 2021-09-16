Grey's Anatomy star unveils dramatic hair transformation ahead of season 18 The new season will premiere on ABC on Thursday 30 September

Actress Camilla Luddington has undergone a major transformation ahead of season 18 of Grey's Anatomy - and she looks incredible!

MORE: How you could be paid $1000 to watch Grey’s Anatomy

The actress, who has been playing Dr Jo Wilson on the ABC medical drama since 2012, has swapped her long brunette locks for a shorter and lighter style. In a new photo, the 37-year-old actress can be seen sporting a platinum blonde bob that falls just above her shoulders.

Camilla shared the snaps with her 4.2million Instagram followers and was soon inundated with comments from fans who had a lot to say about the new look.





WATCH: Season 18 of Grey's Anatomy will premiere on ABC on Thursday 30 September

"New season, new hair we are READY," said one, while another remarked: "WOW! Blonde hair suits you so much" A third simply wrote: "Omg blonde Jo!!!" and plenty more showed their approval by filling the comment section with heart emojis.

Her co-stars also got in on the action, with Dr Levi Schmitt actor Jake Borelli writing: "The TEA!"

MORE: Where are the stars who left Grey's Anatomy now?

MORE: Ellen Pompeo makes candid confession about future on Grey's Anatomy

The photo was even captioned "Season 18," followed by the hashtags #JoWilson #Blonde and #NewEra suggesting that the hair transformation may feature as a plot point in the upcoming season.

What do you think of the Grey's Anatomy star's new look?

Fans have a lot to look forward to when the Ellen Pompeo-led series returns to screens on Thursday 30 September. Earlier this month, show bosses confirmed that several former stars will be returning for the premiere episode, including Abigail Spencer, who played Dr Megan Hunt.

Kate Walsh, who played Patrick Dempsey's character's estranged ex-wife, Dr Addison Forbes Montgomery, will also be back for multiple episodes of the upcoming season.

MORE: Could this Virgin River star be returning to Grey's Anatomy?

Additionally, Kate Burton, who plays Meredith's mother, Ellis Grey, will also return. Audiences will remember that she suffered from Alzheimer's disease and died back in season three, but the Scandal actress has made many appearances on the show since then through both flashbacks and dream sequences. She was most recently seen in season 15 when she appeared to Meredith in a dream.

The premiere episode of Grey's Anatomy season 18 will also introduce viewers to a new character, Dr Alan Hamilton, played by The O.C.'s Peter Gallagher. If that wasn't enough, it will feature a crossover with spinoff show Station 19, meaning that viewers can expect an action-packed hour of TV!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.