Netflix’s new war film The Forgotten Battle has proved to be a huge hit with fans since it landed on Netflix on Friday, making the fourth spot in the top 10 films in the UK. Along with its gripping plot and epic cinematography, fans have been blown away by Tom Felton’s performance.

Taking to Twitter, many praised Tom for his standout performance. One viewer wrote: "Just finished watching #TheForgottenBattle. What a movie. You are an incredibly talented man @TomFelton," while another wrote "@TomFelton, you and the cast and crew did an amazing job on this movie. It was Epic."

Plenty of other viewers were equally stunned by the star’s performance. A third fan commented: "Congrats @TomFelton, you did a great job and absolutely killed it."

Tom Felton rose to fame after playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series and since then has appeared in other blockbusters, such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Belle, as well as indie films.

One fan commented on seeing Tom play a role so different from his iconic character Malfoy: "Odd to see Draco Malfoy at the controls of a Horsa glider."

Tom Felton plays Tony Turner in the Netflix war drama

The Harry Potter star plays the character Tony Turner in the new film, a Royal Air Force First Officer who gets separated from his comrades after an accident, along with main character Will Sinclair.

Tom recently took to Instagram to thank viewers for their positive response to the film: "Overwhelmed by all the positive feedback, thank you so much." One fan responded: "It’s such an amazing film. Love it."

What is The Forgotten Battle about?

The Forgotten Battle is Netflix’s war drama film that shows the horrors of World War II through the lives of three people and centres around the Battle of the Scheldt in 1944.

Set in German-occupied Zeeland, the film follows young glider pilot Will Sinclair, Dutch Axis soldier Marinus van Staveren and resistance woman from Zeeland, Teuntje Visser, whose lives become tragically linked.

The film is set in Zeeland in 1944

Directed by Matthijs van Heijningen Jr., the film is the second most expensive Dutch film ever made, and stars Gijs Blom, Susan Radder and Jamie Flatters as the three main protagonists.

