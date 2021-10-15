7 great new shows to stream this weekend Get the popcorn at the ready

There’s plenty of great new shows arriving on streaming platforms this weekend, and if you’re looking for something to fill a Squid Game shaped hole, then look no further. See which films and shows are available to binge-watch this weekend.

You

Available on Netflix

With the third instalment of the hit series being released today, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to binge-watch the new episodes.

The new series of the psychological thriller will see Joe and Love living in the Californian suburbs with their newborn son, Henry. While Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and a dad, he fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness, and of course he can’t help himself when it comes to his heart. Could 'the one' really just be next door?

WATCH: You season three trailer

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Available on Amazon Prime

With Halloween just around the corner, you might be in the mood for something scary. If that’s the case, then Amazon Prime has the series just for you.

The show is a modern take on the 1997 horror film of the same name and honours the same premise - in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

The new series is a remake of the 1997 film

Scenes From A Marriage

Available on NOW TV and HBO Max

This five-part drama series follows couple Mira and Jonathan, played by Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, as their marriage begins to fall apart.

It is a remake of the 1970s Swedish original and re-examines the original’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple, according to the synopsis.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac star in the series

Succession

Available on HBO Max from 17th Oct or NOW TV from 18th Oct

The long-awaited third season of Succession will be upon us before too long, making this weekend a great time to catch up on the first two series.

The show focuses on the Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox). Sound like a familiar story? That’s because the series is loosely inspired by the prolific Murdoch dynasty.

The series has received critical acclaim for its writing, acting, musical score and production values so is definitely worth a watch.

The show is critically acclaimed

The Forgotten Battle

Available on Netflix

If you’re a fan of World War period dramas then this could be the perfect film for you. Set in the autumn of 1944, the film follows a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier and a reluctant Resistance whose lives become tragically linked. The film stars Harry Potter’s Tom Felton.

The film looks gripping

The Trip

Available on Netflix

From Marriage Story to Scenes From a Marriage, it seems as though unhappy couples are becoming a popular trope in the world of TV and film, and make for exceptionally good viewing. Well, Netflix’s The Trip takes this concept to another level.

The film follows a dysfunctional couple, played by Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie, on a trip to a remote cabin where both parties plan to kill the other.

Will you be watching The Trip?

Brassic

Available on NOW TV and SkyGo

Series three of Brassic has just landed on streaming platforms, so why not spend the weekend binge-watching the new episodes?

The comedy-drama show follows the lives of a group of cash-strapped working-class friends living in a fictional town in the North of England. The show stars Joe Gilgun as Vinnie O’Neill and Michelle Keegan as Erin Croft.

The comedy-drama is worth a watch

