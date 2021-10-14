Shadow and Bone star gives major update on season two filming – and fans are thrilled The Netflix series is coming back…

Shadow and Bone fans listen up, star of the Netflix fantasy series Ben Barnes has announced some big news – production for season two is imminent. The actor, who plays The Darkling/General Kirigan in the show, revealed the exciting news to Deadline while promoting his new music.

After releasing two new music videos for the songs 11:11 and Rise Up, Ben explained to the publication that filming for new episodes would mean live gigs are on hold.

"I've been working on Guillermo del Toro's Horror anthology, Cabinet of Curiosities, and I'm going back to season two of Shadow and Bone," he revealed, adding: "But I am recording some 'live' performances and hope that that's the next challenge for me… to sing these songs for a live audience."

It's safe to say that fans were thrilled to hear that filming was next in line for the actor. One person simply wrote on Twitter: "FINALLY," in response to the news, while another wrote: "Love to hear it."

However, despite production starting soon, fans might still have to be patient when it comes to new episodes – with reports stating that the series two is due for release in late 2022 – it'll be worth the wait!

The next chapter in the Shadow and Bone story will also see the return of Ben's co-stars and fan favourites such as Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux and Freddy Carter.

Given that the season one plot focused on the 2012 Shadow and Bone book, fans can expect the succeeding seasons to follow the storylines in the second and third books in the trilogy, Siege and Stormy and Ruin and Rising, respectively.

Author Leigh also has many more novels under her belt, including the Six of Crows duology and King of Scars duology that could also be incorporated into new seasons.

