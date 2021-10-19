Bridgerton star teams up with Death in Paradise actor for exciting new project - details We can’t wait for this!

Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan has announced that she will be launching a new scripted comedy podcast called Whistle Through the Shamrocks - and it sounds amazing!

MORE: Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode to star in Christmas blockbuster - and it sounds amazing

The show, which she co-wrote with her playwright friend Camilla Whitehill, is six episodes long and will see the actress reunite with some of her Bridgerton and Derry Girls co-stars.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen the first look at Bridgerton season two?

She took to Instagram to announce the news: "Early this year when I was doing lots of press for Bridgerton, @camillavalerie and I started writing a mad six-episode podcast and then harassed a bunch of our ridiculously talented friends to be in it. It’s out next month and I can’t wait for you all to hear it

"More of our insanely brilliant cast announced tomorrow, including one of your faves from #Bridgerton. Follow @whistlethroughtheshamrocks to find out more"

MORE: Angela Black viewers divided following episode two of Joanne Froggatt's drama

MORE: Fans blown away by Harry Potter star's new war film

The podcast line-up includes Derry Girls co-star Louisa Harland, who will play the "classic Irish matriarch, Mammy", her on-screen father and Bridgerton co-star Ben Miller, who will play evil English landlord Cromwell Dumblington and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness who plays The Banshee, an ominous spirit.

The podcast has a star-studded line-up

The likes of comedian Ed Gamble, Bridgerton’s Jamie Beamish, Ghosts’ Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Enola Holmes’ Susan Wokoma and Shameless’ Paul Mallon will also appear in the new satire, with more stars yet to be revealed!

The podcast is a parody of "weird, Irish depressing plays", Coughlan told Diane Chorley, David Selley’s drag alter-ego, on her podcast Chatting With Chorley. "We pretend [the title] is an old Irish phrase but we made it up," she added.

MORE: Viewers full of high praise following 'emotional' episode of Ridley Road

The show will be produced by Hat Trick Productions, the same company that makes Derry Girls.

Nicola and Camilla co-wrote the series together

The news comes just weeks after the release of the first look at Bridgerton season two which introduces Simone Ashley as the whip-smart love interest for Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony.

Having begun filming the upcoming season in the spring of this year, we can expect series two to land on our Netflix screens in 2022.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.