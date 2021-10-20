Will there be a season two of Netflix's My Name? The series is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Squid Game

Netflix is knocking it out of the park when it comes to TV content right now. Following the huge success of Squid Game, the next show everyone seems to be talking about right now is My Name – which is sitting comfortably in the top 10 trending shows on the streaming platform.

The Korean drama, which consists of eight episodes, tells the story of Yoon Ji-woo – a girl who joins a drug cartel in order to investigate the truth behind her father's murder. Many fans have already binged the series are wanting to know if they can expect more. Here's what we know about My Name season two...

Will there be a season two of My Name?

My Name's director, Kim Jin-min, told the Korea Herald that there are "no specific plans" for a season two of the show. He added they would "have to wait for Netflix and the screenwriter" on a decision. Given its popularity, it's certainly a possibility!

The director also revealed he was pleased that Korean drama had been put "on the map" for international viewers, thanking Squid Game in the process. After being quizzed whether the success of Squid Game made him feel pressure, he told the publication: "I might have to thank Squid Game for focusing international attention on Korean content."

Are you watching My Name?

What is My Name about?

Yoon Ji-woo, played by famed actor Han So-hee, joins a drug cartel to avenge her father's sudden death. After joining forces with a member of her father's criminal gang, she later seeks to infiltrate the law enforcement and authorities to find out what really happened – encountering harsh truths in the course for revenge.

The director wanted to "thank" Squid Game for putting Korean drama on the map

What are the fans making of My Name?

My Name has received plenty of praise on social media for its gripping plot and cast. One person said: "Can we take a moment to appreciate the male castings in this drama?? their visuals and outstanding performances made this drama so much better."

Another added: "Gosh still having goosebumps that they didn't hired stunt woman/man for the fighting scenes and the actors did it all on their own #MyName," as a third tweeted: "I am out of words for Han So-hee's acting! She is nailing Yoon Jiwoo and the stunts were so done excellently I'm really speechless."

