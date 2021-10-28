Everything you need to know about Olivia Colman's Landscapers: plot, trailer and more This looks seriously good

The Crown star Olivia Colman has seriously switched up projects since portraying the Queen - and is set to play a fantasist murderer in the upcoming Sky drama, Landscapers - and if the trailer is anything to go by, it is her best work yet. So what is it all about? Find out here...

In the four-part show, Olivia and David Thewlis play married couple Susan and Christopher, a seemingly ordinary couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when a couple of dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham. Watch the trailer here...

WATCH: Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in the compelling new drama

What is Landscapers' plot?

The official synopsis reads: “Mild-mannered husband and wife Susan and Christopher Edwards have been on the run from reality for over 15 years. When Christopher makes a startling call home to his step-mother, their role in a terrible crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade begins to emerge into the light. As their relationship is subjected to the glare of a full police investigation, the devoted couple is separated for the first time in their marriage.

Olivia and David Thewlis play married couple Susan and Christopher

“As the investigation moves forward, inspired by Susan’s obsession with old Westerns and classic cinema the fantasists cast themselves as Hollywood heroes in narratives of their own invention. Powered by Susan’s extraordinary imagination, Susan and Chris’s fantasy world provides a much-needed sanctuary from real-world horrors and their own clawing guilt, but also threatens to undo them completely.”

The story is based on real events

When is Landscapers out?

Landscapers will premiere on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on Tuesday 7 December, so watch this space!

Is Landscapers based on a true story?

The story is based on the murders of Patricia and William Wycherley who were killed by the daughter and son-in-law and left undiscovered for 15 years. In the meantime, Susan and Christopher used their money to purchase Hollywood memorabilia.

Are you looking forward to the new drama?

Speaking about the case being turned into a show, Chief Superintendent Rob Griffin of the East Midlands major crime unit previously told the Nottingham Post: "I have mixed emotions about the programme being made. It involves victims who have a family and people’s lives have been changed forever because of this. Having said that, I understand why people want to hear about this case. It’s a unique story and I will be interested to see how it plays out on television."

