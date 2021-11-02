Have you watched Netflix's Hypnotic yet? The brand new thriller movie has certainly had fans talking since it landed last month thanks to its intriguing plot. The film focuses on a woman, who seeks help from a therapist after suffering in her personal and professional life.

Starring in the movie is Kate Siegel – who viewers will recognise from her many roles in popular scary titles such as The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, which has resulted in her being dubbed a "scream Queen". But away from the movie, her husband in real-life is just as successful in the movie industry. The couple have even worked together on a number of projects. Get to know Kate's husband Mike Flanagan here...

WATCH: The official trailer for Netflix's new movie, Hypnotic

Who is Kate Siegel's husband?

Actress Kate Siegel is married to filmmaker, Mike Flanagan. The movie creator has worked on a number of titles that horror fans will be familiar with, including Absentia, Oculus, Before I Wake and Doctor Sleep, all of which he wrote, directed and edited.

Mike was also the brains behind popular Netflix anthology series The Haunting, consisting of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, the former of which also starred his wife, Kate.

Kate Siegel and Mike Flanagan married in 2016

When did Kate Siegel and her husband meet?

It's not known exactly when Kate and Mike met, however, it's been reported that the couple met while Kate was auditioning for one of his films at some point in 2011. The film in question never materialised.

But two years later, in 2013, they worked together on the movie, Oculus. Three years later, in 2016, the couple tied the knot. Since becoming husband and wife, the pair have welcomed two children together, Cody and Theodora. Kate is also a stepmother to Mike's son from his previous relationship.

Kate as Jenn in new Netflix film Hypnotic

What has Kate Siegel said about her marriage?

Kate previously opened up to Collider about meeting her filmmaker husband for the first time. "Mike looked at me and he kinda sat there for a second, and he was like: 'Can you just do one more?' And I was like 'Yeah, yeah'. And I was waiting for the notes he was going to give me. And he looked at me and he waited until I stopped nodding, and he said, 'Can you just do one just for you?'

"And I was taken aback because I didn't know what that meant. I had forgotten. And something in me was brave enough to take the amount of time, which felt like an eternity, was probably two minutes, and figure out what it was that I wanted, and my acting changed forever on that day."

