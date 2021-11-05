58 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week James King has the top picks for Netflix films in November

Need a hand with film recommendations for November? Lucky for you our movie man James King is back with his must-see picks for the darker days! Whatever your taste - rom-coms, thrillers, drama or animation - there’s something on Netflix for you…

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Category: Family

Dwayne Johnson proves yet again that he can do family flicks just as effortlessly as tough guy action movies with this sequel to the 2017 mega-hit, once more co-starring Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black. The plot this time sees teens Spencer, Bethany, Martha and Fridge return to the alternate world of Jumanji, although things second time around aren’t quite the same as before. The result is a laugh-packed adventure through magical lands (plus a scene-stealing Awkwafina) that sets itself up nicely for the upcoming third instalment.

The Harder They Fall (2021)

Category: Western

Idris Elba leads this gutsy Netflix cowboy pic about a gang of nineteenth century outlaws looking for revenge. Don’t like Westerns? Fear not - this is so stylish and tense you don’t even have to be a fan of stetsons and gun-slinging to enjoy it. Written and directed by Jeymes Samuel, the younger brother of pop legend Seal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's The Harder They Fall trailer

Hereditary (2018)

Category: Horror

Halloween may be over but films this good (and chilling) deserve to be seen whatever the time of year. Toni Collette stars as the troubled matriarch of a disturbed family, trying - and failing - to deal with the loss of loved ones. As insightful as it is inventive, it’s also perhaps the best performance of Colette’s already illustrious career.

Love, Guaranteed (2020)

Category: Rom-Com

Remember Rachael Leigh-Cook from nineties teen hit She’s All That? Love, Guaranteed sees her produce and star in the tale of lawyer Susan, hired by a serial bachelor to sue a dating firm who claim a one hundred percent success rate. And when that bachelor is as charming as Damon Wayans Jr, you can pretty much guess the rest. Enjoyably frothy.

War Dogs (2016)

Category: Drama

Jonah Hill and Miles Teller are gun-runners for the US military in this wild and eye-opening action drama loosely based on true events. Is it glamourising or criticising their behaviour? The jury’s still out but with Bradley Cooper and Ana De Armas as co-stars, there’s plenty of reason for you to watch and decide for yourself.

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Category: Rom-Com

It’s a shame that Justin Timberlake doesn’t make more movies since his leading man turn in this likeable romantic comedy has bags full of charm. Mila Kunis co-stars in the story of Dylan and Jamie - two high-flyers in New York who struggle to work out exactly how to define their relationship.

Honey Boy (2019)

Category: Drama

Controversial star Shia LaBeouf wrote and stars in this hard-hitting but strangely beautiful story of a child actor and his troubled father, based on his own unconventional upbringing. It might sometimes feel like a therapy session as much as a gripping story but endearing performances and a magical mood make this something hypnotic and unique.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Category: Action

Everyone’s favourite retired assassin Mr Wick returns for more revenge in this lean and mean sequel starring Keanu Reeves and Ruby Rose. Expect macho mumbling, eye-watering fights and Keanu looking increasingly exasperated.

The First Wives Club (1996)

Category: Comedy

This cult classic starring Goldie Hawn, Better Midler and Diane Keaton still delivers as a funny and surprisingly wise look at middle-age singledom and the battle of the sexes. No wonder it spawned a stage musical and TV series. Sarah Jessica Parker co-stars.

Hustlers (2019)

Category: Drama

Calling anything “J Lo’s best film in years” might not mean a huge amount (sorry if you’re a fan of The Back-Up Plan) but Hustlers really is something special. Jenny co-stars with Constance Wu in this true story of lap-dancers getting their own back on lecherous customers - and the result is an electrifying tale of female empowerment.

Argo (2012)

Category: Thriller

A Best Picture Oscar winner this one, directed by, produced by and starring Ben Affleck. He plays real-life CIA agent Tony Mendez, charged with extracting American hostages from Iran in 1979. His outrageous plan? To pretend to be a film-maker looking to shoot a movie in the country’s capital.

Point Break (1991)

Category: Action

Happy 30th birthday to this breathless action masterpiece - still as exhilarating as it was when it first came out. The ageless Keanu Reeves plays rookie LA cop Johnny Utah, sent undercover to capture a band of surfer dude bank robbers. Whoa! Patrick Swayze co-stars.

Falling For Figaro (2021)

Category: Rom-Com

Financial whizzkid Millie (Danielle Macdonald) leaves her job and dumps her boyfriend so she can head to the Scottish Highlands and learn how to sing opera from ageing diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Joanna Lumley). Unlikely? Maybe. But Dame Joanna alone makes this an offbeat, breezy treat.

Dark Waters (2019)

Category: Drama

A typically endearing turn from Mark Ruffalo leads this rousing (and true) drama about a city lawyer who risks his reputation to help a rural community battle corporate pollution on their land. Also starring Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins.

Baby Driver (2017)

Category: Thriller

A pedal-to-the-metal blast from British film-maker Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Last Night in Soho), packed full of breathless chases and intense action that will leave you tingling. Ansel Elgort stars as the title character, a boyish petrolhead working to pay off a debt by helping bank robbers make their getaways. The problem is, Baby’s now had enough and wants out. Lily James co-stars.

LA Confidential (1997)

Category: Thriller

New to Netflix, this moody nineties classic focuses on corruption in the LAPD at the peak of Hollywood’s 1950s Golden Age. An all-star cast includes Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce and Danny De Vito plus there’s Kim Basinger at her slinkiest, stealing every scene she’s in.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Category: Horror

Deliciously creepy tale starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell as a couple who find the health of their family threatened by a figure from the past. Don’t expect big thrills though - this is a movie made even more effective by its slow pace and surreal twists. Great to see Alicia Silverstone in a supporting role too.

Blue is the Warmest Colour (2013)

Category: Drama

Bond star Léa Seydoux steams up the screen in her breakthrough role as punky painter Emma in this raw - and controversial - look at the complex relationship between two young girls in Lille, northern France. There’s a lot of it (nearly 3 hours!) but it’s never less than compelling.

Found (2021)

Category: Documentary

This thoughtful Netflix original tells the story of three American adoptees - Sadie, Lily and Chloe - who discover they are cousins, leading to a trip to China together with the hope of meeting their biological family. The result is something carefully made, seriously moving and thankfully not afraid to ask some big questions.

Office Christmas Party (2016)

Category: Comedy

Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston lead an ensemble cast in this riotous story of a hard-up company hoping to impress new investors by inviting them to an unforgettable festive bash. Things, you won’t be surprised to read, don’t exactly go to plan. Big, easy laughs from the team behind Blades of Glory and Borat.

Pieces of a Woman (2020)

Category: Drama

Vanessa Kirby is unforgettable in this raw - but ultimately rewarding - look at a woman trying to cope with the loss of her baby. It’s a tough watch, of course, but there’s nevertheless much to be gained from seeing a character on the edge slowly regain control of her life. Succession’s Sarah Snook co-stars.

Babyteeth (2019)

Category: Drama

A well-deserved awards favourite from a few years ago, this one, featuring Little Women’s Eliza Scanlen as a rich Aussie girl who falls in love with a boy from the wrong side of the tracks (Toby Wallace) at the same time as facing a shocking medical diagnosis. The set-up might sound all-too-familiar but Babyteeth’s ability to surprise is something special.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

Category: Western

Think you’ve seen it all? Then maybe give this anthology of short stories set in America’s Old West a try. Coming from the minds of Joel and Ethan Coen - the brains behind movie classics such as Fargo and The Big Lebowski - you’re in for a crazy ride through dusty frontier towns, full of prospectors, wagon trains and one singing cowboy. Yee-haw!

The White Tiger (2021)

Category: Drama

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas might be the big name in this Netflix adaptation of the best-selling book but it’s the up-and-coming Adarsh Gourav who really wows as young Balram - a servant from humble beginnings in rural India who plans to make it big in business. Think David Copperfield… in Delhi.

Twilight (2008)

Category: Teen

Have you rewatched the Twilight movies recently? Now that Kristen Stewart is an Oscar favourite as Diana, Princess of Wales and Robert Pattinson is the new Batman it’s easy to forget their more humble origins but Twilight still works as a enjoyably moody teen vampire pic, with Kristen especially endearing as awkward, mumbly Bella. The sequels are on Netflix too.

What If? (2013)

Category: Rom-Com

Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan star in this unfairly overlooked romance about Toronto hipsters working out they might be more than just friends. The two leads make for a great match (helped by some smart dialogue) plus there’s able support from Adam Driver and Rafe Spall.

Mr & Mrs Smith (2005)

Category: Action

It might now be primarily remembered as the film that first gave us a glimpse of future power couple Brangelina, but Mr & Mrs Smith is still a super-slick, super-sexy romp about a husband and wife who don’t realise their other half is an assassin. And it’s not just Brad and Angelina either: Kerry Washington, Vince Vaughn and Adam Brody co-star.

Shazam! (2019)

Category: Superhero

Young Billy finds himself transformed into grown-up superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) when he merely says his name. Why? He’s been chosen as someone ‘pure of heart’ by a mystical wizard, of course. The trouble is Shazam now has to battle the evil Dr Thaddeus Sivana (a brilliant Mark Strong) to save the world. Punchy family fun from DC Comics, with a sequel on its way.

Last Christmas (2019)

Category: Romance

Too early to enjoy a Yuletide movie? We don’t think so. This Hello! favourite stars Emilia Clarke as George Michael fan Kate, unhappy with her job at a Christmas store and kicked out of her flat. Enter mysterious Tom (Henry Golding) to save the day. Co-starring Emma Thompson, who also co-wrote the cheesily festive script.

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Category: Rom-Com

There might be no Hugh Grant as bad boy Daniel Cleaver this time around but Renée Zellweger’s Miss Jones is as gloriously, hilariously conflicted as ever as she tries to work out who the father of her bump might be. A welcome return for everyone’s favourite singleton, co-starring Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey.

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Category: Drama

Before she was catapulted into the Hollywood A-List, a 19-year old Jennifer Lawrence wowed arthouse audiences with her performance in this gritty, low-budget thriller about a girl in rural Missouri hunting the woods for her wayward father. Hugely impressive.

Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

Category: Family

Roald Dahl’s beloved story of a seriously cunning fox is treated to some gorgeously retro stop-motion animation by film-maker Wes Anderson (whose new film The French Dispatch is also a visual treat). Voice talent includes George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Owen Wilson, plus there’s a fabulous soundtrack too.

The Queen (2006)

Category: Drama

Helen Mirren’s career is hardly short of highlights but this Oscar-winning turn as Queen Elizabeth II - set in the days following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales - is surely her finest moment. Never afraid to tackle the big questions, The Queen still manages to be a warm and intimate portrayal of a monarch facing a national crisis. Michael Sheen as Tony Blair is flawless too.

Unfaithful (2002)

Category: Thriller

Suave Richard Gere is at his best moody best in this devilishly seductive drama about a husband who discovers his wife (the superb Diane Lane) is having an affair with a dashing stranger (Olivier Martinez). The result is that all-too-rare thing: a glossy yet intelligent thriller.

What’s Your Number? (2011)

Category: Rom-Com

The deliciously ditzy Anna Faris is often better than the films she stars in and that’s certainly the case with this cheeky laugher about a thirty-something woman struggling to balance her past romances with finding ‘the one’. But whilst it may be occasionally clunky, it’s another polished performance from Faris (who’s now really showing her skills hosting hit podcast Unqualified) plus there’s a pre-Avengers Chris Evans charming everyone in his wake as her laidback musician neighbour.

Cape Fear (1991)

Category: Thriller

Classic thriller from legendary director Martin Scorsese that sees released convict Max Cady (a chilling Robert De Niro) terrorise the family of the lawyer who failed to successfully defend him. Slick, stylish and scary, this is big-budget Hollywood drama at its finest.

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés (2021)

Category: Documentary

Laugh-packed - and surprisingly insightful - look at all those movie stereotypes we love to hate (think maverick cops, cultured villains and token best friends). Presented by a twinkle-eyed Rob Lowe and with a guest list including Richard E Grant, Andie MacDowell, Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh and a certain James King.

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

Category: Action

This latest reboot of the seventies TV show might not have set the box-office alight but there’s still a lot to enjoy, especially with Pitch Perfect’s Elizabeth Banks behind the camera and Kristen Stewart starring. A Bond-style plot sees the Angels on the trail of evil entrepreneur Alexander Brok (Sam Claflin), with fellow Brits Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska also starring.

Queen & Slim (2019)

Category: Drama

Slick, shocking and seriously sexy, Queen & Slim is a lovers-on-the-run tale that expertly mixes social commentary with a growing romance between the two title characters as they drive across America. Young British talents Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya star.

Britney Vs Spears (2021)

Category: Documentary

It might not be the only Britney documentary available right now (Sky Documentaries has both Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears whilst the BBC iPlayer has The Battle for Britney) but with a story so complex, there’s alway room for another angle. Expect more enlightening yet uncomfortable viewing.

Jackie (2016)

Category: Drama

This look at the life of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the immediate aftermath of the death of her husband John is no ordinary biopic. Quiet, cool and extraordinarily intimate, it’s a chilling study of grief when the world’s eyes are on you. An Oscar-nominated Natalie Portman stars.

Atonement (2007)

Category: Drama

This award-winning and heart-breaking story of a tragic, romantic misunderstanding features Keira Knightley and James McAvoy as star-crossed lovers in WW2-era England. The big name cast are all superb (Benedict Cumberbatch, Saoirse Ronan, Juno Temple, Vanessa Redgrave) but it’s a devastating set-piece at Dunkirk that really lingers in the memory.

V for Vendetta (2005)

Category: Action

Another blistering performance from Natalie Portman leads this cult sci-fi thriller set in a dystopian future, where she plays Evey - a young TV employee rescued from secret police by freedom fighters. With a script by the team behind The Matrix movies, you know this will pack a serious - and brainy - punch.

Due Date (2010)

Category: Comedy

In-between Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes movies, Robert Downey Jr squeezed in this charmingly daft - if rather familiar - road movie about a man rushing to get to LA in time for the birth of his child. The twist? He has to car share with eccentric Ethan (Zach Galifianakis) for the whole journey.

Serendipity (2001)

Category: Rom-Com

Sweet and fluffy romance starring Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack about a potential couple who let fate decide whether they should be together or not. Add in a soundtrack full of emo ballads and you’ve got a cute and cosy story perfect for a rainy Sunday afternoon.

The Guilty (2021)

Category: Thriller

Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest drops straight onto Netflix, telling the high-tension story of 911 phone operator Joe and the mysterious call he answers from a kidnap victim. It’s now up to Joe to do what he can from the confines of his office. Another explosive performance from Gyllenhaal makes this brilliantly claustrophobic drama a must-see.

Knight & Day (2010)

Category: Thriller

It’s a pity that this action-packed comedy-drama starring Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise has been slightly forgotten about since it's full of their trademark charm, glamorous locations and a fun, escapist story about an everyday woman caught up with a spy on the run. Viola Davis co-stars, with a small role for future Wonder Woman Gal Gadot too.

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Category: Horror

If you’re in the market for some ridiculously fun zombie thrills for spooky season, look no further than this turbo-charged tale of apocalyptic survivors hiding out from the undead at the local shopping mall. A blast!

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Category: Rom-Com

Former Brokeback Mountain co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway reunite for this offbeat, oddly enjoyable romance set in the world of pharmaceutical reps vying for sales. It might not have been a blockbuster but both Jake and Anne were Golden Globe nominated for their turns. It’s refreshing to a see a grown-up love story unafraid to take a few risks too.

My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021)

Category: Family

Vanessa Hudgens voices Sunny Starscout, an optimistic young pony who just wants everyone to get along in this bright, uplifting and big-hearted reboot of the classic children’s series, ideal for younger viewers. Listen out for James Marsden, Jane Krakowski, Ken Jeong and Orange is the New Black’s Kimiko Glenn as well.

The Truman Show (1998)

Category: Drama

The classic story of a man unknowingly starring in his own reality TV show seemed fanciful back in the nineties but now, if anything, it’s all too familiar. Luckily a career best performance by Jim Carrey - by turns hilarious and sad - plus eerily stylish direction and music continue to make this a must-see… and a spot-on predictor of things to come.

Halloween (1978)

Category: Horror

The original - and still awesome - chiller pic about a dangerous patient on the loose arrives on Netflix, alongside its many sequels. Hollywood legend Jamie Lee Curtis (in her debut) stars as babysitter Laurie Strode and all these years later is due to reprise the role yet again in Halloween Kills, hitting cinemas in late October.

Spider-Man (2002)

Category: Superhero

It’s nearly twenty years since nerdy Tobey Maguire brought his take on web-slinging Peter Parker to the big screen, alongside Kirsten Dunst as love interest Mary Jane (resulting in a very famous, still great, upside down kissing scene). With strong support from Willem Dafoe and J.K. Simmons, plus a wicked sense of humour, this is the movie that really made comic book movies what they are today.

Body of Lies (2008)

Category: Thriller

Old-school spy drama starring heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe as bickering CIA operatives on the trail of a terrorist across the Middle East. Plenty of style and substance, plus another sparkling turn from Mark Strong, here playing an embattled Jordanian intelligence chief. Gritty and gripping.

The Farewell (2019)

Category: Drama

‘Nora from Queens’ star Awkwafina shows a more serious side in this gently powerful film about an Asian American woman called Billi who travels back to China to be with her ailing grandmother. The twist? No one’s actually told granny that she’s seriously ill. Family gathering movies are always ripe for drama and comedy and Billi is someone stuck between being utterly dedicated to her relatives and being utterly frustrated by them. The result is a bittersweet gem.

Ben is Back (2018)

Category: Drama

Top drawer acting from Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges keeps this gripping, here playing a mother and son dealing with the latter’s drug addiction during a Christmas holiday break from rehab. It’s harrowing, yes - but with characters this strong and likeable there’s plenty to be enjoyed too.

Puss in Boots (2011)

Category: Family

Antonio Banderas is at his most swashbuckling and silly voicing the loveable rogue feline in this Shrek spin-off, also featuring Salma Hayek - who else? - purring her way through the film as Puss’s love interest Kitty Softpaws. The good news is, there’s a belated sequel on its way next year.

Really Love (2020)

Category: Drama

An aspiring painter and an ambitious law student in Washington try to balance their personal and professional lives in this beautifully mellow - and occasionally steamy - romantic drama with a gorgeously laidback soundtrack. Kofi Siriboe and Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing star.

