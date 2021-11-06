Strictly fans blown away by special bond between Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice Rose is the show's first deaf contestant

Rose Ayling-Ellis is absolutely smashing it on the Strictly dancefloor and on Saturday night she delivered another amazing performance.

The EastEnders star danced the Samba with partner Giovanni Pernice, and went on to score their highest total for a Latin dance during the competition. Fans were blown away by the performance, but they were even more blown away by the special bond that Rose shared with Giovanni, and they took to social media to share their joy at the performance.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice play Hello/Goodbye

One enthused: "Rose & Giovanni to win! What a partnership!" and a second added: "Just love Rose and Giovanni together so much."

A third complimented: "Amazing, loving Rose & Gio together, powerhouse couple," and a fourth commented: "Gio is such a good dancer the way he leads Rose and supports her is just amazing, I don't think he gets enough credit, their partnership is just incredible. #Strictly."

Rose is fast becoming the fan favourite

A fifth played judge as they said: "I adore watching Rose & Giovanni, they have such an amazing partnership, Gio is an excellent teacher & Rose is just phenomenal. It's an 8 from me this week, although I'd give an 8.5 if I could. I could just watch them all night."

Rose broke records last week on the show, when her Halloween tango scored the earliest 40 that the competition has ever seen.

Giovanni and Rose have become good friends

Giovanni has been full of praise for his partner during the show, and before their leaderboard-topping dance last week, the dancer explained why he thought the pair should win.

He said: "I knew I had a really good student. I always say it's the strongest mindset that wins the competition rather than the best dancer. Strictly is hard on the celebrities – much harder than most realise when they sign up – but if you're able to survive 13 weeks mentally, then you're halfway there. Rose is strong-minded. And she listens."

