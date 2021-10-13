Strictly's Johannes Radebe reveals sad reason behind social media silence in emotional post The Strictly pro is part of the show's first-ever all-male pairing

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has revealed the sad reason why he's been avoiding Twitter over the last few weeks.

Tweeting for the first time since the live shows kicked off, he revealed that he was keen to steer clear of the site due to the "ignorance and stupidity" regarding his partnership with Bake Off champion John Whaite on the BBC show, only to discover that lots more people have in fact been messaging him full of "love and support".

His heartfelt message read in full: "I've been avoiding Twitter because it can be brutal, BUT there's been more love and support than ignorance and stupidity, hence I want to say thank you to everyone who gets it. We will continue showing up and thank you for your lovely messages/comments. Love Jo. X

Johannes and Bake Off star John have received an enormous outpouring of support from viewers over the past few weeks following their debut as the ballroom show's first-ever all-male pairing.

Johannes and John topped the leaderboard on Saturday night

Fans were keen to reiterate their support following his emotional post, with many taking to the replies to express just how much it means to them to see a same-sex dance couple on the BBC show. One wrote: "You and John are an inspiration, and not just to LGBT, to everyone."

Saturday night's opening number saw all the male pro performers dancer together

Another said: "Thank you Johannes, and John, for helping us in the LGBT+ community feel seen and loved on the biggest programme on UK TV." Pal Richard Osman even chimed in, replying: "I TOLD you didn't I? So happy to see how it's all going. Couldn't happen to a nicer guy."

Johannes and John managed to top the leaderboard on Saturday, receiving an incredible 39 points for their mesmerising Pirates of the Caribbean themed Paso Doble. The duo received tens from Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mobusi and Anton Du Beke and a nine from Craig Revel Horwood, who described the performance as "unbelievable."

Elsewhere in Saturday night's episode, Johannes led the opening group number, which saw all the pro performers take to the floor to dance with members of the same sex in a beautiful Bridgerton-inspired performance set to a mashup of Taylor Swift's Love Story and Lover.

