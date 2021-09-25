Strictly's Johannes Radebe and John Whaite receive standing ovation with first EVER all-male performance The pair made history with the show's first ever all-male performance

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite are set to be among the Strictly Come Dancing favourites this year, having almost topped the leaderboard with 30 points with the show's first all-male performance.

Coming joint second, the pair danced the Tango to Blue Monday by New Order and were four points behind AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington. Following their "tremendous" dance, the two stars received a standing ovation as they made history as the first male couple to appear in the competition.

MORE: Louise Minchin 'touched' by BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker's sweet Strictly gesture

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 release its official trailer

The judges were also full of praise, with Craig Revel-Horwood saying he had "loved it". Shirley Ballas added: "I feel this is a testimony to the same sex couple, it was absolutely exquisite, to go from a leader to being lead, beautiful choreography, it was absolutely stunning well done."

MORE: Emma Thompson brings Hollywood glamour to Strictly as she cheers Greg Wise

READ: Johannes Radebe talks close bond with his beloved mother

Before the launch show, John spoke of his hopes that he would be partnered with Johannes, who has danced with Catherine Tyldesley and Caroline Quentin in the past.

The pair danced the Tango to Blue Monday by New Order

"I really want Johannes," he told HELLO! and other press outlets, adding: "I think it's going to have to be Johannes, Graziano, Aljaz or Kai. But I hope it is Johannes because I think it'll be really important for him to have the first all-male couple."

The baker and presenter continued: "I think it'll be a really powerful message as well. That's not to say in the future it has to be two gay men, it could be two straight men, but I think for the first one it'll be really important for it to be? Johannes. But I'd be happy to dance with anyone!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.