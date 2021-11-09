Death in Paradise's Ralf Little leaves fans in tears with set photo The actor plays Neville Parker in the BBC programme

Ralf Little took to social media recently to share a heartwarming photo from the set of Death in Paradise, but it seems the post left some of his followers in tears! The actor, best known for playing DI Neville Parker in the BBC dramedy, shared a snap of himself filming alongside his former co-star Ben Miller, which reminded many of Ben's emotional exit from the show.

Ralf wrote in the caption: "A year ago today when Ben Miller made a triumphant return to Death In Paradise... What a guy @actualbenmiller." The post prompted many to share their emotion in the comments.

One person said: "Ok I cried. It's just sad for how they didn't bring him back alive and that you didn't get a scene together." Another echoed this, writing: "My heart actually flipped over! Got too excited and after the shock of seeing the pic, now I'm sad," followed by a crying-face emoji.

A third commenter was equally emotional: "OMG my heart literally flipped seeing this pic! Thought this was an announcement that Richard Poole is back! Now I'm crying."

Ralf shared a photo alongside his former co-star Ben Miller

Others, however, focused Richard's return to Death in Paradise for the tenth anniversary special – albeit as a figment of the imagination since the character was killed off in series three.

"Still haven't seen that one! Cried like a baby at his last episode though," wrote one fan, as a second added: "I have watched that episode so many times and I still cry my eyes out."

Meanwhile, Ralf was reunited with another familiar face from the series recently while filming for the upcoming 11th series. Sharing a snap on Instagram with Elizabeth Bourgine, who has played Catherine Bordey on the series since 2011, he wrote: "Filming today with the Dame herself, Elizabeth Bourgine." Elizabeth commented on the post, adding: "What a lovely day."

