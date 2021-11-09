Viewers are saying the same thing about The Tower following first episode ITV latest drama has had fans gripped

The first episode of brand new ITV drama The Tower aired on Monday evening and it seems the first instalment had many viewers gripped. The show, which features TV stars such as Gemma Whelan and Jimmy Akingbola in the cast, focuses on a detective as she tries to solve a mysterious murder involving a teenager and a fellow PC.

MORE: All you need to know about ITV's gripping new drama The Tower

But the crime mystery drama prompted some watching at home to make comparisons to another popular police programme, Line of Duty. Plenty on social media shared comments and memes comparing the two.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you watch ITV's recent drama, The Long Call?

One person said: "Not being rude but these three would have solved it in one episode #TheTower," alongside a GIF of Line of Duty's AC-12 team including Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings. Another echoed this, writing: "Alexa, show me the ALDI version of Line of Duty. #TheTower."

A third viewer couldn't help but see the comparisons between DS Steve Arnott, who is played by Martin Compston in Line of Duty, to the Tower actor, Emmett J. Scanlan, who plays suspicious DI Kieran Shaw. They tweeted two stills from the show next to each other, along with the caption: "#TheTower if these two had an evil child!"

MORE: Did you know The Outlaws star Stephen Merchant has a famous partner?

MORE: Close to Me: viewers notice major blunder in new series

What did you think of episode one?

Other viewers, however, were impressed by the first episode. One fan tweeted: "#TheTower Loved it, it's true to life and gripping. Nothing in policing is certain and this comes across. Nice to see the reality of policing for once and looking forward to the next episode."

A second echoed this, writing: "Well, that was gripping and went by so quickly! Love Gemma Whelan, too. Can't wait for the next ep. #TheTower."

The programme opened with tragic scenes depicting the death of a teenager and a police officer, introducing the two only witnesses – a five-year-old boy and a police officer, Lizzie, who disappears after the incident. The drama then sees the detective seek to track down Lizzie as Sarah tries to unpick the truth behind the tragedy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.