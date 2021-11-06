The Crown recreates Princess Diana's iconic 'revenge dress' look - and wow! It's one of the late royal's most iconic fashion moments

The Crown will recreate one of Princess Diana's most iconic fashion moments. The Netflix show, which is set to return in just over a year, will depict the moment the late royal stepped out wearing her so-called 'revenge dress' following Prince Charles' admission of infidelity.

In new images taken from the set of the hit show and obtained by MailOnline, Elizabeth Debicki - who has replaced Emma Corrin as the princess in the upcoming season - looks the spitting image of the royal wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress.

The Princess of Wales donned the plunging Christina Stambolian cocktail dress to attend a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens back in 1994, the very same evening a documentary aired in which Prince Charles confessed to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Diana reportedly bought the dress three years earlier in 1991 but considered it too daring to wear. It's not the only controversial moment that will be dramatised in the upcoming episodes.

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, who works as a consultant on the series, the well-known BBC Panorama interview in which Diana famously stated: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," will also feature.

It's been confirmed that the fifth season of The Crown will land on Netflix in November 2022, with a brand new cast taking over as the royal family. Replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II will be award-winning actress, Imelda Staunton, while The Two Popes star Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, after Helena Bonham Carter's fantastic portrayal, Lesley Manville will be her replacement to play the late Princess Margaret and starring opposite Elizabeth as Prince Charles is The Wire and The Affair star Dominic West.

Speaking about taking over the role of Diana, Elizabeth has said: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

