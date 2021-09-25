Netflix confirms The Crown season five will drop November 2022 It's a while to wait

Imelda Staunton has confirmed that The Crown season five will drop on Netflix in November 2022.

In a video shared on the streaming platform's Twitter page, Imelda - who will take over as Queen Elizabeth from Olivia Colman - joked that although she may look "calm, collected and capable," her stomach was doing "somersaults"

Although she was not fully in character she sat at the monarch's desk, and wore a blue blazer with a buttoned-up white shirt.

"Hello I am Imelda Staunton and I am currently on the set of The Crown where we have begun filming season five," she shared.

"I am delighted to be here inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses, most recently Olivia Colman and who could forget the actress who originated the part, Claire Foy. I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard they set. Hopefully I look calm, collected and capable, my stomach meanwhile is doing somersaults."

She concluded: "On behalf of the cast and crew we look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in November 2022."

Imelda will be the third actress to play Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix drama

The news came as Netflix hosted its first ever global event, celebrating the platform's many TV shows.

Other announcements made included the confirmation that Emily In Paris season two will hit screens on 22 December 2021, and that Sex Education has been renewed for a fourth season.

The Crown has been an award-winning hit for Netflix, and most recently swept the drama categories at the Emmys.

Elizabeth Debecki will take on the role of Diana

Olivia picked up best actress, Josh O"Connor best actor, Tobias Menzies best supporting actor and Gillian Anderson best supporting actress.

It also won outstanding drama series.

The entire cast - save for Josh - were all in London ahead of filming for the fifth season.

Dominic West will play Prince Charles

Olivia was near to tears as her name was announced, admitting she "would have put money on [this] not happening".

"What an extraordinary end to this extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it and I can't wait to see what happens next." "I wish my dad was here to see this," she said.

"So, I lost my daddy during COVID and he would have loved all of this."

She ended the speech by calling out her fellow nominee Michaela Coel, shouting: "Also Michaela, [expletive] yeah!"

