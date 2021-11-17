Everything we know about Ozark season four so far The thriller series is a big hit on Netflix

Ozark returned for its third series early last year and had fans gripped from episode one. The Netflix crime drama, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, focuses on the Byrde family after they decide to move to the Lake of the Ozarks region in central Missouri after a money laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong.

Series three ended on a huge cliffhanger which saw Marty and his wife Wendy find themselves in a bloody situation while working with Navarro Cartel. Season four promises to tie up all of those loose ends. Here's everything we know about the upcoming series…

WATCH: See Netflix's official announcement for Ozark season four

When is Ozark season four out?

Season four of Ozark will land on screens on 21 January 2022. Netflix confirmed the exciting news in October 2021 with a teaser video which you can watch above. However, fans should know that not only is season four of Ozark expected to be the show's last, it will also be divided into two parts consisting of seven episodes each.

So, while season four, part one will be released in January 2022, fans will have to wait a little longer for the second installment. It was confirmed at the streamer's fan event TUDUM in September 2021 that it will arrive in the latter half of 2022.

Season four will be divided into two parts

Who will star in Ozark season four?

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will of course return to their leading roles for the new episodes. Fans can also expect to see the return of Sofia Hublitz, who plays their daughter Charlotte, and Skylar Gaertner, who plays their son Jonah. Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis and Charlie Tahan are also set to appear once again.

Laura Linney and Jason Bateman will reprise their roles for season four

What will Ozark four be about?

The end of series three was certainly as a shock to fans. The cliffhanger, which saw Marty and Wendy begin working with Omar Navarro on a close business basis, is setting up for the new episodes to explore their relationship further. Fans can also expect season four to expand on the family side, particularly after Wendy was forced to order her brother Ben's murder.

Craig Mundy, the lead writer on Ozark, said of the upcoming instalment: "I think it will be about if the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?

