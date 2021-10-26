Virgin River shares behind the scenes video as two new stars join cast - and you'll definitely recognise them! Filming for season four of the Netflix drama is underway

When hit Netflix drama Virgin River returns to screens for season four, viewers can expect to see a few new faces around the sleepy Californian town!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the official Virgin River Instagram account announced the exciting news that Mark Ghanimé and Kai Bradbury will be joining the cast as series regulars by sharing two brand new behind-the-scenes videos as filming continues in Vancouver.

In the first post, Alexandra Breckenridge could be seen celebrating the arrival of The Bold Type's Mark Ghanimé on set by busting a move to Montell Jordan's This Is How We Do It as the duo prepared to film a scene together. The post was captioned: "This is how we welcome Dr Cameron Hayek to VR…. @themarkghanime."

In a second clip, Kai Bradbury, who made his debut in the finale of season three, can be seen walking through the set of Doc's clinic. "What's going on everyone," he says to camera. "It's my first day on season four of Virgin River and I'm looking for Doc..."

As viewers will know, the 27-year-old actor, who is perhaps best known for his supporting roles in The Terror, Fort Salem and The Boys, will play Doc's long-lost grandson Denny Cutler who has come to Virgin River to forge a connection with his grandfather. However, according to his official character description, he also "comes bearing a dark secret."

Kai Bradbury will join the main cast as Doc's long-lost grandson in season four

Meanwhile, Mark will play Dr Cameron Hayek, the clinic's "dashing new physician". As his description reads: "Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect, and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town - especially with the ladies of Virgin River." Could Jack have some competition?

Are you looking forward to the return of the feel-good series?

Last month, the future of the feel-good series was finally announced. In a rare move for the streaming platform, the two upcoming seasons were announced at the same time on 21 September, meaning that fans will have one less thing to worry about when season four hits screens.

There's no news when that will be yet, but given that filming is suspected to be ongoing until at least the end of 2021, it's unlikely that it will arrive on Netflix this year. However, fans should keep in mind that season three wrapped up production in December 2020 and was released in July 2021, meaning that there was only a six-month wait once filming ended.

Alexandra, along with Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley and more of your favourite Virgin River residents, are expected to return to reprise their roles in the new episodes.

It's believed that season four will also see the return of Annette O'Toole, who plays the town's resident busy body, Hope. The actress was notably absent from season three after the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for her to join the rest of the cast during filming in 2020.

