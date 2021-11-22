Strictly star Dan Walker reacts to Tom Fletcher's shock exit

Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova have reacted to remaining in the competition for another week, while sharing their surprised reactions to Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden's exit.

MORE: Strictly's eighth celebrity leaves on Sunday as fans differ over dance-off

Enjoying a pizza between them, Dan exclaimed: "We're celebrating!" Nadiya continued: "What! Week ten! And it's all because of you guys, thank you so much for all of your support." Turning to Dan, she continued: "I can't put it into words, so excited and I'm so proud of you. Thank you for all of your hard work, you're amazing. Proud of you again."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Dan Walker reveals shock friendship with major US star

The BBC Breakfast presenter continued: "Well you're the best teacher, and I'm really enjoying it. Thank you to Jenny and Sean for choreographing a brilliant Charleston which is one of the best things I've ever done."

Dan shared a snap of the moment they made it through

Speaking about Tom and Amy's exit after finding themselves in the bottom two with Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, he said: "It's always sad to see people go, and Tom and Amy, I thought they danced so brilliantly in the dance-off. They’ve been great fun to have around. But we're still here, unbelievably! I can't tell you what we're doing next week, but she's very excited!"

SEE: Claudia Winkleman's striking look on Strictly steals the spotlight - and fans are swooning

MORE: Dan Walker's stunning home with wife Sarah is cosier than we imagined

Fans were equally pleased for the pair, with one writing: "Fantastic and massive congratulations to you both… WEEK 10!!! I really think you could win this Dan," while another added: "Absolutely buzzing for you both. You, Dan, is what Strictly is all about. You just keep getting better and better. We love you in this house."A third person added: "Enjoy every moment guys! You still deserve to be in the competition with all the hard work you’ve put in! Anyway, who says a giraffe can’t dance?!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.