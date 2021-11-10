Strictly stars join together to support Dan Walker following criticism The show's dancers and celebrities reached out to Dan

Strictly stars have joined together to show their support for Dan Walker following criticism from viewers questioning how he has managed to stay in the dancing competition.

Recent newspaper reports suggested that fans of the BBC show were "baffled" by Dan’s ongoing place in the show, pointing out that he and his partner Nadiya Bychkova have been in the bottom three in recent weeks.

Strictly professionals and contestants alike took to Dan’s Instagram page to show their support for the BBC Breakfast host. Dancer Katya Jones, who was the latest dancer to be eliminated along with partner Adam Peaty on Sunday, wrote: "Dan! You are brilliant and deserve so much respect for your commitment. Together with Nadiya you are putting in so much work, no less than anyone else. Bringing millions of people joy every single week. Will be supporting you all the way," while dancer-turned-presenter Janette Manrara commented: "Love love love this!!"

Dragons Den star and fellow Strictly contestant Sara Davies also showed her support for the news presenter, writing: "Mate you’re still in the show because millions of people (including me!) love watching you dance! I can’t wait to see your American Smooth!"

Many more fans also took to the comments section to show their support for Dan, with one person writing: "We should be celebrating the fact that someone who never thought they could dance is still fighting for their place (and clearly enjoying it). Keep doing what you’re doing, ignore this sort of stuff and what will be will be," while another added: "Dan it’s a competition with a public vote and the public obviously want to keep you in! Keep smiling and enjoying it."

Dan took to Instagram to respond to critics

The messages of support come just a day after Dan posted to Instagram responding to critics. Posting a picture of a newspaper article titled "How is TV Dan still in show?", Dan wrote the following caption: "I’m not sure but we are incredibly thankful for all the support and it’s a true privilege to be a small part of the biggest show on the telly."

He continued: "I know articles like this are sourced from a few comments on social media but each week I get thousands of messages from people who love the show and are really enjoying watching @nadiyabychkova teaching me to dance."

"When I’ve watched Strictly in the past I have always liked seeing great dancers but also those who learn to love it and are working hard to improve every week. It’s a TV show and not the world championships.

Dan was flooded with messages of support from Strictly stars

"I never thought I would be able to do some of the things Nadiya has taught me. She has given me a confidence that I thought was way beyond me. I just want to learn as many dances as possible."

"Anyway… on with the American Smooth. Whoever you vote for this weekend… I hope you enjoy the show. I will continue to do it with a massive smile on my face," he added.

