BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker 'sad' after latest Strictly Come Dancing exit

Dan Walker has expressed his sadness following the exit of Greg Wise from Strictly Come Dancing over the weekend. The Crown star, 55, and his dance partner Karen Hauer became the third couple to be eliminated from the 2021 series.

Following their departure, BBC Breakfast host Dan put an emotional message on Instagram Stories, saying Greg will be hugely missed by his co-stars. "Very sad to see Greg leave #Strictly. He is one of those who lifts others," he wrote.

"I will remember the jam he made for everyone, the kind words after my fluffed foxtrot & the way he looked at Judi during the dance off." He added: "He was so happy she had done well. Class! Take care Greg."

Greg performed the samba to Macarena by Los Del Rio in the dance-off against Loose Women's Judi Love, who danced the Waltz to Hero by Mariah Carey.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts with Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse choosing to save Judi. However, head judge Shirley Ballas remarked: "Well I counted all the mistakes and from what I saw I would have saved Greg and Karen."

Greg and Karen left the show on Sunday evening

Following his elimination, Greg told host Tess Daly: "I have had an amazing time, I feel unbelievably privileged and thank you all for having me."

Karen was then asked if she had any words for her partner, and she replied: "It has been a blast, thank you for the amazing lunches, thanks for the quality of work, and for being an amazing student. I have enjoyed our moments in the classroom, and just having fun with you, I've really enjoyed it."

