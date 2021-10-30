Strictly's Dan Walker admits 'huge surprise' at reaching milestone

Strictly Come Dancing fan favourite Dan Walker has reached a milestone he didn't believe was possible. The TV presenter has made it to the halfway point of the BBC ballroom series.

Taking to Instagram Stories to speak to his thousands of followers as he does every Saturday before the show kicks off, the BBC Breakfast star admitted his "huge surprise" at still being in the competition.

WATCH: Strictly's Dan Walker reveals shock friendship with major US star

"Hello! Here we are, another Saturday and another week of Strictly. I hope you're having a fantastic weekend so far," he began before reflecting: "It's week six, would you believe? And we're still knocking about, which is a huge surprise, but very enjoyable."

He added that he thought it "strange" that he's still in the running to win the Glitterball Trophy as the judges have been repeating the same advice to him. "The judges keep telling me I need to - what do they say? - 'believe in myself' and 'let go' and I am trying and if you watch tonight you'll probably see a bit of that."

Are you rooting for Dan and Nadia on Strictly?

He then opened up about how inspiring he finds his professional partner, Nadia Bychkova. "When you spend time with somebody who loves something so much and Nadia loves dancing. It's just a huge part of who she is. It really does rub off on you, and I didn't expect to feel like that.

"I've gone from thinking: 'I'm glad that's over' to 'I can't wait to dance again' and the support we've got from so many people is ludicrous and really inspiring."

Dan also revealed that for Saturday's show, he'll have an extra special audience member in attendance - his new BBC Breakfast co-host, Sally Nugent! The 50-year-old has replaced Louise Minchin, who announced her departure back in June after 20 years on the show.

After the news was announced on Wednesday, Dan took to social media to comment on the news. He wrote: "I am so happy for @sallynugent. She is a brilliant presenter, massively popular with the team, an excellent journalist and a great friend."

