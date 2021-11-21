Strictly's eighth celebrity leaves on Sunday as fans differ over dance-off The competition is heating up!

Tom Fletcher became the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly after landing in the dance-off on Sunday night with his partner Amy Dowden, alongside Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu.

On Saturday, the remaining couples aimed to dazzle the judges and viewers for Musicals Week, with Rhys and Nancy dancing a Jive to Footloose's title track.

MORE: Ola and James Jordan's Strictly verdict: Why we disagree with Tilly Ramsay's perfect score in Musicals Week

Tom and Amy, meanwhile, performed a heartfelt Couple's Choice to On My Own from Les Misérables. After both couples danced a second time, the judges were split on who should go home – and so were Strictly fans!

Several viewers took to Twitter to express their disagreement that BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has never been in the dance-off, despite often being at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha's husband Mark sparks Strictly rumours with dance moves

Tilly Ramsay's Matilda-themed Couple's Choice routine was also divisive, with some arguing that 40 was too high a score for the desk-thumping number.

SEE: Claudia Winkleman's striking look on Strictly steals the spotlight - and fans are swooning

MORE: Dan Walker's stunning home with wife Sarah is cosier than we imagined

"They both should have been in the dance-off with Dan leaving. Tom is a way better dancer," wrote one, with a second adding: "Quite agree."

Another defended Dan as they commented: "I thought they were undermarked. He and Nadyia were in the top three dances for me!"

Tom and Amy were sad to say goodbye to Strictly

One fan explained their love for the presenter, responding: "I enjoy his dancing, I enjoy their partnership, he entertains me which is what Saturday night TV is all about."

While guest judge Cynthia Erivo chose to save Rhys and Nancy, and Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke agreed, head judge Shirley did not – and said she would have saved Tom and Amy.

The McFly star paid a sweet tribute to his partner after the news was announced, saying: "Honestly I’ve had the best time, I’ve loved every second of it. I’ve made the best friend in Amy, you’ve been amazing thank you so much for teaching me how to dance… it’s been the best experience and I don’t regret a single minute of it, so thank you everyone so much."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.