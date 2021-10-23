Strictly's Dan Walker pays emotional tribute to wife

Dan Walker is thrilling fans as he performs on Strictly Come Dancing, and on Saturday he got everyone a little bit teary as he dedicated his romantic routine to his wife, Sarah.

Dan and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova performed the Viennese Waltz, which was sentimental for him as it is the favourite song of his wife, and his family came to visit him in the training room for the first time ahead of his routine. Following the routine, which earned unanimous praise from the judges, Dan went to talk to Claudia Winkleman and he had high praise for his beloved.

"I'm just going to gush over her for a moment," he said. "Because she's one of those people, the more you know her the more you love her.

"And I've known her and loved her for over half my life." As the camera focused on her, Dan continued: "There she is, she's absolutely amazing, she's such a special person and I love her to bits.

The star performed the Viennese Waltz

"I hope she enjoyed that, because we really loved it."

Dan and Nadiya were subsequently awarded 28 points from the judges, which is their highest amount during their run on the popular dancing show.

The BBC Breakfast star has gotten very close to his co-stars during his time on the show, was voiced his sadness last week when Greg Wise eliminated.

Following their departure, the 44-year-old shared an emotional message on Instagram Stories, saying Greg will be hugely missed by his co-stars. "Very sad to see Greg leave #Strictly. He is one of those who lifts others," he wrote.

"I will remember the jam he made for everyone, the kind words after my fluffed foxtrot & the way he looked at Judi during the dance off." He added: "He was so happy she had done well. Class! Take care Greg."

Dan's wife was moved by the words

Greg performed the samba to Macarena by Los Del Rio in the dance-off against Loose Women's Judi Love, who danced the Waltz to Hero by Mariah Carey.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts with Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse choosing to save Judi. However, head judge Shirley Ballas remarked: "Well I counted all the mistakes and from what I saw I would have saved Greg and Karen."

