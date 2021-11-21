Georgia Brown
Strictly host Claudia Winkleman stunned fans on Saturday's show in a striking look, wearing a sparkly black dress from Zara - details
Is there anything Claudia Winkleman doesn't look good in? The Strictly Come Dancing host stepped out onto the ballroom on Saturday to host alongside Tess Daly - and we're loving her sophisticated look.
Rocking a stylish black, sequin tuxedo dress by high street favourite Zara, the glamorous mother-of-two gave us serious wardrobe envy in her elegant ensemble. Teaming her look with a pair of matching black heels, Claudia took Strictly by storm in her striking outfit.
The 49-year-old wore her hair in an ultra-cool down style, peering out from underneath her trademark blunt fringe, and sported matte makeup with heavy eyeliner.
Claudia took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her outfit before gracing our TV screens, and Strictly fans were quick to comment on the star's bold look.
Claudia rocked the Zara tuxedo dress
There were plenty of compliments on Claudia's outfit on her Instagram page, with one fan telling the star: "Looking... CRISP! Great style Claudia," while another wrote, "Looking great gal as usual!"
If it's not Claudia's wardrobe we're swooning over, it's her refreshingly laid-back approach to her sense of style.
In a previous interview with Prima, Claudia revealed her 'less is more' approach, saying she has a "the messier the better" philosophy that means she doesn't take off her makeup before bed, have mirrors at home, or spend time, as she puts it: "leaning over a sink with a piece of cotton wool with toner on it at 10 o’clock at night."
The mum-of-three also talked about her favourite products, revealing that her signature bold eyeliner is by Lord & Berry, saying: "It’s delicious. I put it everywhere – inside, in the corner and then I might rub a bit on my finger and dab it along.
"It’s quite haphazard… I’m never going to do a polite mid-brown flick. I either wear loads or absolutely nothing. I think you’re setting yourself up for a hassle if you want a perfect line… I only believe in ramshackle."
