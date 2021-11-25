David Tennant opens up about who will play the next Doctor David Tennant played the tenth Doctor in the hit show Doctor Who

Doctor Who will have a big change in 2022. It will regenerate, if you will. Jodie Whittaker has confirmed that she will be bowing out of the series next year, and her predecessor David Tennant has opened up about who will be playing the 14th Doctor.

MORE: Doctor Who: fans think they have worked out major plot twist

Chatting to The Hollywood Reporter, he explained: "Well it's a big decision to make, isn't it? I'm glad I'm not making the decision. It's a part that can sort of go anywhere, and yet you just know when that casting is right. It's very hard to pluck someone out and drop them in it. So I'm glad I don't have to decide."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying the latest series of Doctor Who?

The sci-fi show will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023, and Russell T Davies has confirmed that he will return as the showrunner, having taken on the role way back when the show was rebooted in 2005.

Who will replace Jodie?

Matt Smith, AKA the 11th Doctor, has also recently opened up about the future of the show. Chatting to Cnet, the star revealed that he was "pleased" that Russell T. Davies would be back as the showrunner for the series, explaining: "I think he oversaw one of the great ten years of Doctor Who. He's a great guy, he's a brilliant writer, I think he manages to get in the cultural zeitgeist, which is what that show needs to do."

MORE: Doctor Who star Matt Smith reveals whether he would return for show's 60th anniversary

MORE: Everything you need to know about Jodie Whittaker's family

Despite being full of praise for the new direction of the show, Matt admitted that he hadn't received any information about potentially returning for an anniversary episode, adding: "It's an exciting move for the show, so, I'm sure one of his scripts would be just brilliant. I haven't heard and no one's picked up the phone yet."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.