Everything you need to know about David Tennant's magical new miniseries Add this to your watchlist!

The first trailer for David Tennant's new BBC/PBS Masterpiece series, Around the World in 80 Days, has been released and we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited!

The new series, which is set to hit screens soon, looks like it's going to be an utterly addictive watch from start to finish and has a stellar supporting cast too. Want to know more? Check out the new teaser trailer below and keep reading for all the info you need on Around the World in 80 Days …

WATCH: See the magical trailer for Around the World in 80 Days

What is Around the World in 80 Days about?

Based on Jules Verne’s classic adventure story, the eight-part drama tells the story of Victorian eccentric Phileas Fogg who wagers he can circumnavigate the world in 80 days.

As the official synopsis reads: "Wealthy Victorian eccentric Phileas Fogg wagers he can circumnavigate the world in 80 days. Fogg is accompanied on the daunting journey by his quick-thinking valet, Passepartout. Along the way, the two are thwarted by a Scotland Yard detective named Fix, who believes Fogg has robbed the Bank of England."

Who stars in Around the World in 80 Days?

David Tennant will lead the cast as English gentleman-turned-adventurer Phileas Fogg, while French actor Ibrahim Koma will play Fogg's irrepressible valet, Passepartout. The Crown's Leonie Benesch will star as journalist Abigail 'Fix' Fortescue.

David Tennant will lead the cast as English gentleman-turned-adventurer Phileas Fogg

Also set to star in the series is David's Des co-star Jason Watkins, Poldark's Peter Sullivan, A Discovery Of Witches' Lindsay Duncan, The Terror star Anthony Flanagan, Dracula star Dolly Wells among others.

When will Around the World in 80 Days be released?

The series is set to premiere on BBC One this year, although it's not been confirmed when this will be - but keep checking back here for updates! It seems likely that viewers can expect to see it air as part of the channel's festive lineup.

The series is also set to be released on PBS Masterpiece for US viewers starting January 2 2022. Following the first episode's airing, the whole series will be available to watch as a boxset on the Masterpiece website, meaning those who want to binge-watch it in one session can do so to their heart's content!

