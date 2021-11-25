Selling Sunset fans are seriously confused for same reason following series return Our favourite reality show is back on Netflix!

The wait is finally over. Brand new episodes of Selling Sunset have landed on Netflix and the fashion, drama and real estate is just as jaw-dropping as ever.

But it seems some viewers have been left confused by one element of season four – the love-triangle between Christine Quinn and new star Emma Hernan.

It turns out that Emma, who has been working for the Oppenheim agency for a number of years but is new to the show side of things, has some history with Christine when it's revealed that the pair once dated the same guy at the same time.

Fans have been perplexed by this storyline. One person wrote on Twitter: "Emma's and Christine's stories both make sense but I’m confused why [is] Christine is mad at Emma??? Be mad at the dude are you dumb #SellingSunset."

Another echoed this tweeting: "So the guy was dating Christine and then Heather and then Emma?? I am so confused. Literally who is this guy??? #sellingsunset." A third added: "Wait did Emily know she was the other women because I'm confused #SellingSunset."

Emma and Christine have history with the same man

Christine explained her side of the story to cameras: "My ex-boyfriend was dating this girl at the same time he was dating me. I had no idea. I caught him red-handed during the day with her. So we broke up."

She explained further: "I know this happened years and years ago, but this is all coming back to life now because I wasn't aware Mary continued her friendship with Emma after the cheating came out."

Meanwhile, Emma says she found out about Christine the day she met her. "I was leaving the gym with who I thought was my boyfriend and she pulled up with her friend and was like 'Who the [expletive] is this?' And started screaming 'This is my boyfriend.'" The identity of the man in the middle has not been confirmed.

What are you making of the new series?

Nowadays, Christine is happily married to Christian Richard and together they share a son, CJ. But that didn't stop Christine from coming head-to-head with Emma and Mary Fitzgerald, her former friend.

However, Christine previously opened up to HELLO! about the alleged 'feud' with Mary, explaining that despite what is seen on the show, the pair get on.

"Mary and I, I feel like we get along pretty well," the mum-of-one began. "I think for headline purposes things get amped up a little bit, but at the end of the day we're a family. There's no negative animosity towards each other, it's just on the show we like to get into it and have fun, but at the end of the day we're still all really close."

