Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch win big at NYFCC awards Will we see Gaga at the Oscars?

Lady Gaga has been named best actress by the New York Film Critics Circle for her performance in House of Gucci.

MORE: House of Gucci review: Gaga sparkles in real-life bad romance

It's the first win for the 35-year-old after rave reviews for her work as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's film about the woman who was convicted of plotting the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Adam Driver star in House of Gucci

Jane Campion's Netflix film The Power of the Dog picked up three honors for best director, Benedict Cumberbatch for best actor and Kodi Smit-McPhee in best supporting actor. Kathryn Hunter won best supporting actress for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter won best first film, four days after she swept the 2021 Gotham Awards, the first event of the awards season.

MORE: Spencer review: Kristen's majestic Diana is an awards frontrunner

MORE: Oscars 2022: The best actress race may be a battle of the biopics

Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza, which stars Haim sister Alana Haim, won best screenplay.

Gaga's win puts her on course for a 2022 Oscars nomination, three years after her first nod for her debut acting performance in A Star is Born.

Gaga starred as as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's film

This year's season may well be a battle of the biopics, with Gaga, Jennifer Hudson and Kristen Stewart all frontrunners to pick up best actress nominations

Kristen's work as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's haunting film- which HELLO! gave five stars - has been critically acclaimed although the 31-year-old herself has been coy when discussing the possibility of her first Oscar nomination, admitting she finds the process strange.

Jennifer Hudson's name has been mentioned in the awards race since Respect, a biopic on the late great Aretha Franklin, debuted earlier in 2021, although her potential has ebbed and flowed.

West Side Story is Rachel's first film

Lady Gaga, whose star power is an attractive draw for the Academy, has proven herself a talented actress after 10 years as a global pop star, while Nicole Kidman, a Hollywood A-lister who was last nominated in the category in 2011 is in with a chance thanks to her role as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's Being The Ricardos, a display of her incredible comedic and dramatic talents.

Other potential names in the mix include Olivia Colman for her work in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter, an adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel, and Rachel Zegler, a Hollywood newcomer who received rave reactions after the first screenings of Steven Spielberg's remake of the 1961 film West Side Story.

Rachel also recently won the National Board of Review's best actress category.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox