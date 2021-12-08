Helen George shares intimate glimpse inside cosy home after welcoming second daughter The actress recently revealed she welcomed another girl

Call the Midwife stars Helen George and Jack Ashton recently announced the arrival of their second child, and the couple are no doubt looking forward to their first Christmas as a family-of-four.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Birmingham-born actress gave fans an intimate look into their home which they have decked out with gorgeous decorations.

WATCH: Helen George shares adorable video of daughter Wren Ivy

The living room fireplace features a large display of winter flowers, dried berries and a selection of scented candles. The mantelpiece also has a large antique-style mirror and a black peacock fireguard in front.

Both Helen and Jack moved into their home back in November with their eldest daughter Wren. And since then, they have shared small insights into their home life.

Just last month, the 37-year-old showed off little Wren's colourful room, which boasted bright red and white stripes, white painted wooden Venetian-style blinds and grey flooring.

Helen shared this snap of her fireplace

Earlier this week, Helen confirmed her newborn daughter's name after keeping the gender a secret for a few weeks. "Our second little bird. This is Lark," she told followers alongside a new snap with her baby. "We should probably stop there so we don’t end up with a Goose."

It's been over two weeks since the TV star revealed that she had welcomed the new arrival via Instagram. She posted a message in honour of her partner Jack's birthday.

Flowers and candles fill the room

It read: "Happiest of birthdays my love. What a week. And forevermore you will share your birthday week with your second born, sorry I couldn't cross my legs any longer Xxx."

The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of beloved BBC period drama, Call the Midwife, when production took place in South Africa. Helen stars as Trixie Franklin in the beloved period drama, while Jack used to play Reverend Tom Hereward.

