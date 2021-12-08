Landscapers' Olivia Colman has a very famous husband - and you may recognise him The actress is married to this writer and actor

Olivia Colman is a familiar face to TV and film viewers, but viewers might be surprised to learn that the 47-year-old's husband is pretty famous himself – and TV fans will definitely be familiar with his work!

Olivia has been married to British writer, producer and actor Ed Sinclair for 20 years, who just so happens to be the writer behind her new Sky thriller Landscapers. Find out more about the couple below...

The couple tied the knot back in 2001 and now have three children together - two sons and a daughter - but prefer to keep their kids totally out of the spotlight.

Like his wife Olivia, Ed has a career in the acting world as actor and writer. Ed starred in BBC TV series Look Around You playing the part of Michael the Butler.

The couple met during their university days and wed in 2001

They first met while undergraduates at Cambridge University and according to Olivia, it was love at first sight. "When he walked into the room, I just went, 'That's him!' Mind you, I suppose if he hadn't wanted me, then I might have gone, 'That's him!' at someone else a week later," the star previously told The Telegraph.

She added: "We were 20 and he was also an actor. If you meet at that age, then you're fine. For me it was thunderbolts straight away."

Meanwhile, Ed has recently revealed that he wrote the script for the Sky drama with Olivia in mind. He told Yahoo!: "From the outset it was very much conceived as an Olivia Colman vehicle, I was looking to write something for her, so that was definitely in play."

Are you watching the new series? According to Sky, Landscapers tells the unique love story involving a seemingly ordinary couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

