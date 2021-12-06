Landscapers: where are Susan and Christopher Edwards now? What happened to the married couple in real life?

Landscapers is the latest true-crime drama that every fan of the genre needs to add to their must-watch list. With Olivia Colman and David Thewlis starring, the show follows a married couple, Susan and Christopher Edwards, as they come under suspicion for murder after Susan's parents' bodies are found buried in their garden. But where are the real-life couple now?

In real life, Susan and Christopher were found guilty for the murders of her parents, Patricia and William Wycherley, who were killed by back in 1998 and left undiscovered for 15 years, with Susan and Christopher going to extremes to hide their deaths. In the meantime, the couple used her late parents' money to purchase Hollywood memorabilia.

WATCH: The new drama stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis

They were both sentenced to 25 years minimum at Nottingham Crown Court back in 2014, meaning that they have currently served seven years of their sentence and are currently residing in undisclosed prisons.

Speaking to the BBC at the time, Detective Chief Inspector Rob Griffin of the East Midlands major crime unit said: "They didn't lead a particularly lavish lifestyle. It would seem that the vast majority of their money was spent on memorabilia, on authenticated autographed items on people that they admired. It's staggering to think that's what they spent their money on, but that's what they did."

The couple lived in Mansfield

He added: "The Wycherleys' didn't have many close friends, weren't particularly close to their families. The Edwards's were prepared to go to great and extravagant lengths to keep up the pretence they were alive."

Speaking about the case being turned into a show, he told the Nottingham Post: "I have mixed emotions about the programme being made. It involves victims who have a family and people’s lives have been changed forever because of this.

The couple are played by Olivia and David in the new drama

"Having said that, I understand why people want to hear about this case. It’s a unique story and I will be interested to see how it plays out on television."

