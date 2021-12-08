Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice melt fan's hearts after hidden mic reveal The pair are proving hugely popular on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice wowed the judges and viewers alike with their gorgeous American Smooth last weekend, but it seems fans were loving their "chemistry" during the routine – which was shown during the hidden mics clip shared on Instagram.

The pair, who received a near-perfect score of 39 after the routine, could be seen laughing and cuddling together during the dance and, as the performance came to an end, Rose and Giovanni shouted out "Yaaay!"

In another sweet moment near the beginning, Giovanni asked his partner: "Shall we dance?" Many fans picked up on the video's sweet moments as took to the comments to share their love for the pair. One person wrote: "Rose and Gio at the end!! Just love them together sooo much."

A second fan said: "Rose and Gio just having the best time ever," followed by a love-heart-eyes emoji, as a third added: "Secret mic clips are brilliant. I love Rose and Giovanni. Such great chemistry!"

Rose and Giovanni are ones to watch on the show

Rose and Giovanni were thrilled to make it through to the semi-finals, which is taking place this weekend, and are hoping to score highly again with their two dances, the Argentine tango and the Waltz.

Asked how she feels about making it so far in the competition, an emotional Rose revealed on It Takes Two: "It's just so nice because I really don't want it to end. Every time I think about it, it makes me really emotional."

The pair also recently shared their happiness at being able to continue their partnership for the Strictly Come Dancing tour, which will begin in January.

Speaking about her involvement, EastEnders star Rose said: "I have loved every minute of my Strictly journey so far, so to be able to continue it on the live tour next year is so exciting! I can't wait to perform live in front of all the fans who have supported me through this incredible series."

