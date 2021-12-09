Giovanni Pernice reveals the special qualities Rose Ayling-Ellis has to make them win Strictly Giovanni and Rose are tipped to become Strictly finalists

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis have won a huge legion of loyal fans since they embarked on their Strictly Come Dancing journey back in September – so much so, that many are predicting they will make it all the way to the final.

During a joint chat with HELLO! recently, professional dancer Giovanni revealed the EastEnders star has many special qualities that could make them winners.

"I knew I had a really good student. I always say it's the strongest mindset that wins the competition rather than the best dancer," he divulged.

"Strictly is hard on the celebrities – much harder than most realise when they sign up – but if you're able to survive 13 weeks mentally, then you're halfway there. Rose is strong-minded. And she listens."

Giovanni, 31, has previously made it to the final on three occasions – an amazing feat for a pro who has been on the show for six years. Both he and Rose have developed a close bond over the past few months, working harder than all the other pairings. The EastEnders actress is the show's first-ever deaf contestant.

The pair are tipped to win this year

"You learn so much about yourself doing the show," explained the soap star. "I've never done a sport, so I've surprised myself at how, every day, I can push myself a bit more and a bit more.

"And my confidence has grown. I feel I can just be myself now. Going into a show that's such a huge platform and being yourself is scary because you're so exposed. But the response has been so positive, I feel like, 'Oh, ok, that's good, I'll just carry on being me then!'"

This week is a big week for the pair as the stars will dance not one routine but two during Saturday night's show. They will perform the Argentine Tango to A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira and the Waltz to How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding.

