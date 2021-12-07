Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice confirm future after star cried over Strictly journey ending 'soon' The stars are tipped to win Strictly this year

Strictly Come Dancing fans will be thrilled to hear that Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will continue to work together once the series ends. The two stars have been confirmed in the line-up for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, which will kick off in 2022.

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis sums up 'partnership' with Giovanni Pernice perfectly

The other celebrities and professional dancers also include; Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec; AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington; Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin; Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis close to tears on It Takes Two

They will all hit the road from January next year for 33 scintillating shows. They will be joined by last series' competitor Max George who will return to the dance floor for the live tour, now dancing with Katya Jones.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis makes candid comment about Giovanni Pernice - and it'll melt your heart

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice reveal their partnership is 'more than just about dancing'

Speaking about her involvement, EastEnders star Rose said: "I have loved every minute of my Strictly journey so far, so to be able to continue it on the live tour next year is so exciting!

"I can't wait to perform live in front of all the fans who have supported me through this incredible series."

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are going on the Strictly tour

The exciting announcement comes almost a week after the soap star broke down in tears as she expressed her sadness that her time on the show with Giovanni is coming to an end.

Asked how she feels about making it so far in the competition, an emotional Rose revealed on It Takes Two: "It's just so nice because I really don't want it to end. Every time I think about it, it makes me really emotional.

"I try not to think about it and just enjoy being in the moment and I just really don't want it to end. I just want to carry on…"

The Strictly stars are on track to making it into the final

Jumping in, Giovanni then said: "I am so proud. She's a fantastic student, she listens to me, I know I can be horrible sometimes because it's the nature of the job, but the fact she's loving it so much and become a very good dancer."

Rose is Strictly's first-ever deaf contestant, and in recent weeks, they have been receiving a great response from the judges and the audience for their powerful performances.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.