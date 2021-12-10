Olivia Colman makes rare comment about husband after working together for first time The actress is currently starring in Landscapers

Olivia Colman has made a very rare comment about her marriage while discussing her latest project Landscapers, which saw The Crown star work alongside her husband, Ed Sinclair, for the first time.

Appearing on Friday night's episode of The Graham Norton Show, the Academy-Award winner opened up about drama which was penned by Ed and sees Olivia take on the lead role as Susan, a woman at the centre of an investigation after two bodies are found in her back garden.

"Ed got to know them (Chris and Susan Edwards) by writing to them – it was odd knowing that double murderers knew our home address!" On collaborating with her husband, she added: "We now know that I do my thing and he does his, and we are not allowed to talk about it – he tried to give me a note once which went down like a cup of cold sick!"

Graham couldn't resist asking if Olivia thought about turning down the part: "No, can you imagine if I'd said no to Ed's six years of work? I really wanted to do it and would have kicked up a storm if it had gone to anyone else."

Ed and Olivia married in 2001

Meanwhile, Ed has recently revealed that he wrote the script for the Sky drama with Olivia in mind. He told Yahoo!: "From the outset it was very much conceived as an Olivia Colman vehicle, I was looking to write something for her, so that was definitely in play."

Ed and Olivia tied the knot back in 2001 and have three children together, two sons and a daughter, but the pair are notoriously private about their family and choose to keep their children out of the spotlight.

They first met while undergraduates at Cambridge University and according to Olivia, it was love at first sight. "When he walked into the room, I just went, 'That's him!' Mind you, I suppose if he hadn't wanted me, then I might have gone, 'That's him!' at someone else a week later," the star previously told The Telegraph. She added: "We were 20 and he was also an actor. If you meet at that age, then you're fine. For me it was thunderbolts straight away."

