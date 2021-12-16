Kerry Washington reunites with Save the Last Dance star Sean Patrick Thomas for incredible picture Oh my God!

Save the Last Dance star Kerry Washington has reunited with Sean Patrick Thomas on the set of upcoming series Reasonable Doubt. Kerry captured the moment with Sean on Instagram captioning the post: "#SaveTheLastDance meets #ReasonableDoubt. Back on set with my *Chenille voice* brother Derek. @missjuliastiles where you at?!?"

The 2001 film starred Julia Stiles and Sean as a teenage interracial couple, Sara and Derek, who work together to help Julia's character train for a Juilliard School dance audition by incorporating new dance styles including hip hop in to her ballet, and has become a cult favourite over the years.

Kerry, 44, played Sean's sister Chenille in the film, and was responsible for bringing Sara and Derek together.

"Oh my goodness! I actually said out loud 'that's Derek!'" exclaimed one fan, as another commented: "My heartttttttt.

"One of my favorite movies of all time."

"Dance battle, now," joked another as one fan wrote: "The throwback I didn’t know I needed!!!!!!!! We need a picture with all 3 of y’all! @seanpthomas @missjuliastiles @kerrywashington."

Reasonable Doubt, which will air on Hulu, will be produced and directed by Kerry.

Sean, 50, will star in a recurring role as Brayden Mitchell, a sleek and sexy man whose "bark is worse than his bite".

Sean celebrated the reunion with Kerry on Instagram by writing: "2021 is ending on a high note! Yes indeed.

"Loving this role & excited to be working again with exec. producer & director @kerrywashington! When we team up good things happen."

The show will star Emayatzy Corinealdi as a tough Los Angeles defense attorney with "questionable ethics", and is the first scripted series to be given the green light by Onyx, a spinoff of the Disney brand that focuses on elevating the voices and stories of creators of color.

