Kerry Washington celebrates exciting anniversary – and fans can't believe it How has it been 20 years?

How time flies! Kerry Washington left her fans in disbelief after she revealed that this week marked 20 years since the release of Save the Last Dance. Kerry, who played iconic character Chenille in the film, posted a movie still on Instagram, writing: "OH EM GEE!!!!! Save the Last Dance turns 20 years old today! Playing Chenille changed my life. I read that script and I felt like I KNEW her."

The actress, 43, continued: "At the time, I also knew the narrative that was being served in culture about who Black teen moms are.

MORE: Kerry Washington sends fans wild with baby bump photo

"And I knew that if done right, this was an opportunity to transform some stereotyped thinking and make this young woman REAL. And human. And deserving of love and attention. I loooooved being a part of this film This cast. This crew. So many 'slammin' memories!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kerry Washington reveals her actual phone number

The Little Fires Everywhere actress was met with praise and compliments from her followers, some of whom quoted her character Chenille's hilariously sassy lines.

MORE: Kerry Washington shares bikini selfie inside garden of LA home

MORE: Kerry Washington surprises fans with fact about her children

"I LOVE this movie! This is when I became a fan of yours. I absolutely loved your acting and I loved Chenille's character," one fan replied, while a second wrote: "Omg I remember seeing this and thinking watch out world here comes Kerry!"

Kerry played Chenille in the dance movie

The actress plays Chenille in the film, a teenage single mother who becomes friend with protagonist Sara, Julia Stiles' character. "Thank you for playing this role," one fan noted. "I am 50 and was a single mom growing up in a upper middle class neighborhood wasn't the easiest and I was determined to hold on to my truth, being a teen mom was not my definition, but just a part of it. Thanks @kerrywashington."

MORE: Julia Stiles reveals her son's unusual name

Other fans couldn't believe they didn't recognise Kerry in the noughties film. "How did I just realize you were in this movie? Anyone else? No just me? Very good," "Wooooooaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhh I did not realize that you were in that movie cause it's been the full 20 since I've seen it. I loved this movie an insane amount" and "OMG I watched it a few months and screamed in my living room! I didn’t know it was @kerrywashington" were among the other comments.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.