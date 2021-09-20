Kerry Washington pays emotional tribute to Michael K. Williams at the Emmy Awards You'll never be forgotten

Kerry Washington appeared at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards to present Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series but as she read out the nominations, she paid particular tribute to one nominee.

MORE: Kerry Washington causes a stir in a showstopping cutout dress you need to see

While the actress stunned fans with her appearance at the ceremony in a gorgeous lavender corseted gown, she left them tearing up with another powerful moment later on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's 2020 Emmys party

Kerry used her time on stage to emotionally open up about Michael K. Williams, a nominee who passed away tragically on September 6, 2021.

"Michael was, crazy to say 'was,' a brilliantly talented actor and generous human being who has left us far too soon," she said with a tinge of sadness in her voice.

"Michael, I know you're here, cause I know you wouldn't miss this, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you."

MORE: Kerry Washington turns heads in gorgeous poolside photo

The audience erupted into applause to show their support for the actor as Kerry proceeded to announce the winner.

Kerry was a presenter at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Michael was nominated for his performance in the horror-drama television series Lovecraft Country, although the award ultimately went to Tobias Menzies for his role in The Crown.

The Scandal actress previously paid tribute to the actor upon his passing as well, sharing a post on Instagram with a throwback shot of his.

MORE: Kerry Washington turns heads in a dreamy summer dress Kelly Ripa would love

MORE: Kerry Washington causes a stir with epic Eva Longoria workout fail

"So heartbroken. @bkbmg thank you for the beauty and joy you brought to the world.

"Sending love and prayers to your friends, family and everyone who adored you, me included [heart emoji] We adore you Sir."

The actress shared a tribute to Michael upon learning of his passing

Several fans reacted with heartbreak, flooding the comments section with broken-heart and praying emojis.

Many also echoed "rest in power" as well, with one commenting, "Noooooo! One of my all time favorite actors!" Another said, "Omg I had no idea about this sad news! Rest In Peace! Seems like everyone is just dying."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.