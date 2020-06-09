Kerry Washington makes major revelation about her film American Son The Little Fires Everywhere star directed and starred in the 2019 Netflix film

Kerry Washington's film American Son, which she directed and starred in, has had a spike in viewers following the devastating death of George Floyd in May, and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests which have followed. The Little Fires Everywhere star is now set to take part in a live question and answer session on Thursday, as the cast of the Netflix film invite viewers to watch along with them. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Kerry posted a picture of the movie's cover photo, which read: "Live tweet American Son. June 11th 5-7pm PST. Watch American Son on Netflix and tweet along with the cast."

Kerry Washington will be taking part in a live Q&A with American Son

It continued: "Followed by a discussion with Kerry Washington and Kimberle Crenshaw on Instagram Live." American Son is an adaption of the Broadway production of the same name. Kerry stars alongside Steven Pasquale, who play Kendra and Scott, a recently separated couple left in disarray after their son Jamal goes missing. American Son powerfully navigates the issues of racial tensions surrounding interracial marriages and raising a mixed-race son in a privileged area.

Kerry stars alongside American son with Steven Pascquale

Kerry recently opened up about American Son on Instagram, as she reflected on the many viewers who have taken time to watch it and educate themselves on racial injustice. The actress wrote: "It makes me so happy that people are watching American Son on @netflix to deepen their compassion and understanding. My dream for this film was to spark conversations that would lead to change. What questions are popping up as you watch or after you watch?"

Kerry has been sharing lots of information on social media about how her followers can help do their bit to fight against racism and police brutality, including links to petitions and fund pages for families of victims including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The actress has also been hosting yoga sessions and asking her fans to donate to the charity Build Power, which helps advance radical social change.

